SHELBY – A Class C-2 matchup between the No. 9-rated Centennial Broncos and the No. 7 Shelby-Rising City Huskies went to the wire Friday night – but the Broncos held on for the 21-18 win in district action.
The first two times Broncos’ senior running back Davon Brees touched the ball, he ripped off runs of 24 and 16 yards. Brees added to that impressive total all night long with at least six runs of 20 yards or better.
Brees finished the game with 21 carries for 196 yards and one touchdown. He also led the defense from his linebacker spot with 17 tackles.
The first score of the night came on an 85-yard interception return for a pick-six in the second quarter by Cooper Gierhan.
The Huskies would answer with a Baily Belt-to-Grady Belt 12-yard touchdown connection, but the two-point run failed and the score stayed 7-6.
Shelby was on the move again as it marched inside Broncos territory, but Gierhan intercepted Belt for the second time and returned the ball deep into Huskies’ territory, which set up a 1-yard plunge by Gierhan for the 14-6 lead.
The Broncos would add to their lead by halftime as Brees went in from 13-yards out, and it was 21-6 at the break.
Just before halftime the Huskies’ defense was able to tackle the Broncos’ punter deep Centennial territory on a mishandled snap, but with time running down the scoring threat ended when a Shelby receiver was tackled short of the goal line to end the first half.
The Huskies did the only scoring of the second half as Bailey Belt hit Jett Pinneo on a 12-yard touchdown pass in the third and a 21-yarder in the fourth.
Pinneo had 17 receptions for 172 yards and two scores, while Belt threw for 224 yards on 25 of 34 passes.
The Huskies ran the ball 32 times for 71 yards for a total offense of 295 yards. Centennial rushed for 247 yards in the win.
The Broncos’ defense was led by Brees and Jayden Harshorn, who had nine tackles. Along with Gierhan’s two interceptions and 136 return yards, he also picked up a fumble in the team’s win.
Centennial (4-3) will host David City (4-3) on Friday night.
Centennial (4-3)
0 21 0 0 – 21
Shelby-Rising City (6-1)
0 6 6 6 – 18
C: Cooper Gierhan 85 interception return (Gierhan kick)
S: Bailey Belt 12 pass to Grady Belt (run failed)
C: Gierhan 1 run (Gierhan kick)
C: Davon Brees 13 run (Gierhan kick)
S: Bailey Belt 12 pass to Jett Pinneo (pass failed)
S: Bailey Belt 21 pass to Pinneo (kick failed)
