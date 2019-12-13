MILFORD – The Centennial Broncos wrestlers competed at the Seward County triangular on Thursday night in Milford and took home third place.
Milford won the triangular while Seward was second. In its first match, Centennial lost to Milford 48-27 and fell 54-30 in its second to Seward. In the night’s third match, Milford beat Seward 36-30.
Centennial’s Ryan Payne went 2-0 at 132 pounds. He beat Milford’s Trent Stauffer with a 3-0 decision, then pinned Seward’s Breckin Schoepf in 3 minutes, 47 seconds.
Centennial’s 195-pounder, Sam Payne, went 1-1 on the night. His lone victory came against Milford’s Ethan Buchli via pin in 4:42. In the Seward match, Sam wrestled at 182 and lost to Wyatt Warner, getting pinned in 2:19.
Also going 1-1 in Milford was Centennial’s Gaven Schernikau at 126 pounds. Schernikau started his night with an 8-2 loss to Milford’s Ethan Zegers, but responded well in his second match against Seward’s Levi Stanton, pinning him in 1:53.
Centennial is off until Thursday when it travels to the Raymond Central triangular to compete against the host Mustangs and Cross County/Osceola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.