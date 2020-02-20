Thank you for Reading.
OMAHA — Head coach Phil Payne’s Centennial wrestling team brought five wrestlers to the Class C state tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, and two of them — Gaven Schernikau and Ryan Payne — are still alive for gold medals.
Both Schernikau and Payne went 2-0 on Thursday to advance to the semifinals of their respective divisions, Schernikau at 126 pounds and Payne at 132.
Payne came into the tournament owning a 42-9 mark and had two tough matches on Thursday. The junior started his day against Hemingford’s Carter Buchheit and narrowly won, 5-3. Then in his quarterfinal, Payne improved to 44-9 with a tight 3-1 victory over Plainview’s Keagan Mosel.
Payne will take on Palmer junior Ruger Reimers, who is 49-3, in the semis on Friday.
As for Schernikau, the senior didn’t waste any time in his fist match against Maxwell’s Jacob Gholson, pinning him in only 50 seconds. It was a bit harder for Schernikau in his quarterfinal against Elkhorn Valley’s Adam Miller, though, but Schernikau did his job and advanced to Friday’s semifinal with an 8-2 win.
Schernikau will meet undefeated Sam Foster of Sutherland in his semifinal. Foster, a sophomore, is 41-0.
At the heavyweight division, Centennial sophomore Carson Fehlhafer handed Meridian’s Zach Kerwood a 9-6 loss in his first match of the night. But in his quarterfinal, Weeping Water’s Marcus Cave caught Fehlhafer in a bad spot early, and pinned him in just 27 seconds.
Centennial’s Keenan Kosek and Tyson Rodewald both failed to get past their first opponents on Thursday.
Kosek, a freshman who came to Omaha with a record of 24-18, faced a tough opener against another freshman, Kenesaw’s Nick Kuehn. Kosek lost by technical fall.
Rodewald, who did just enough to qualify for state at districts despite having a record of 11-18, couldn’t get past Hemingford senior Tyler Coleman, losing 10-1.
Action resumes Friday at 9:30.
Class D top 10 team scoring: 1. Plainview 60; 2. Mullen 43; 3. Neligh-Oakdale 35; 4. Howells-Dodge 28; 5. Weeping Water 25; T-6. Ansley-Litchfield 24; T-6. Burwell 24; 6. Sandhills/Thedford 24; 9. High Plains 24; 10. Winside 21.5.
