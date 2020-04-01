UTICA – The Centennial Broncos boys basketball team made the state tournament for the third time in four years last month, and two of its starters – Cooper Gierhan and Jake Bargen – earned first-team All-Southern Nebraska Conference honors.
In total, eight players from the York News-Times’ area made All-SNC. Centennial’s Caleb Horne and Heartland’s Jared Nunnenkamp were picked for the second team while Heartland’s Trajan Arbuck was the lone area pick on the third team.
Centennial’s Joel Bargen, Heartland’s Kale Wetjen and Fillmore Central’s Izayah Morris were all honorable mention.
The full All-SNC teams, as well as honorable mention, can be found at the end of this article.
Gierhan is one of the top shooters in the area and maybe the state. The 6-foot junior guard, who quarterbacked the football team to a surprising playoff appearance in the fall, averaged a team-high 13.4 points and chipped in on the glass with 4.2 rebounds per night.
Where Gierhan was most dangerous was behind the 3-point line, where he made an extremely efficient 46 percent of his 3s (58 of 125). He was a solid free-throw shooter as well, making 77 percent (66 of 86) at the line.
Gierhan had three games where he scored 21 or more points, and had a season-high 26 come on an accurate 10-of-14 shooting night against Milford on Dec. 20. Gierhan sank three or more 3s in 10 games this past season, and lit up both Milford and Nebraska Christian with a season-high six 3s.
One of the more versatile players on Centennial head coach Cam Scholl’s team was Jake Bargen, a rising sophomore who finished his season averaging 11.7 points and 3.1 rebounds.
Bargen was a 40-percent 3-point shooter (34 of 84) and shot 76 percent (60 of 79) at the line, but is just big enough at 6-3 to be a menace inside the 3-point arc as well. Bargen utilized the mid-range jumper from time to time and made 45-percent of his 2s during the season.
Bargen had three games where he netted 20 or more points, and his season-high of 24 came in Centennial’s 67-60 win over Central City. That night against the Bison, he filled the stat sheet with six rebounds and four assists for an all-around performance.
Joining Gierhan and Bargen on the first team was Sandy Creek senior Wyatt Mach, Wilber-Clatonia senior Bradyn Whittington and Sutton junior Cade Wiseman.
Horne was Centennial’s second-leading scorer at 11.9 points per game and hauled down 4.2 rebounds a night. Horne had four games where he scored 21 or more points, and three where he had 26 or more. His season-high of 27 points came in a win over Superior on Jan. 3. Horne had the long-range touch this past season, too, as he had three games of five or more made 3s – against Malcolm on Feb. 15, Horne went 6 of 7 from 3-point land.
Despite being a bit undersized at 6-2, Heartland’s Nunnenkamp was still a steady force inside in the arc and provided leadership as the only senior in the Huskies’ young and inexperienced, but talented, starting rotation. Nunnenkamp was one of the best players in the News-Times’ coverage area, averaging 15.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. Nunnenkamp recorded a whopping seven double-doubles this past season.
Heartland’s sophomore leading scorer Arbuck was the lone area player on the third team. The athletic guard averaged a team-best 16 points per game while adding 3.6 boards, 3.8 assists and three steals a night, too.
Area honorable mention picks include Centennial senior Joel Bargen, Heartland sophomore Kale Wetjen and Fillmore Central senior Izayah Morris.
First team: Cooper Gierhan, junior, Centennial; Jake Bargen, sophomore, Centennial; Wyatt Mach, senior, Sandy Creek; Bradyn Whittington, senior, Wilber-Clatonia; Cade Wiseman, junior, Sutton.
Second team: Caleb Horne, senior, Centennial; Jared Nunnenkamp, senior, Heartland; Chance Amundson, senior, Fairbury; Jacob Haight, senior, Sutton; Seth Stutzman, sophomore, Milford.
Third team: Trajan Arbuck, sophomore, Heartland; Hunter Healey, senior, Superior; Quenton Jones, junior, Sutton; Ethan Smith, sophomore, Fairbury; Logan Wiedel, junior, Thayer Central.
Honorable mention: Joel Bargen, senior, Centennial; Hunter Behrns, senior, David City; Dalton Peterson, senior, Fairbury; Kale Wetjen, sophomore, Heartland; Izayah Morris, senior, Fillmore Central; Isaac Yeackley, junior, Milford; Josh Shaw, sophomore, Sandy Creek; Jackson Gilbert, senior, Superior; Tyler Baldwin, junior, Sutton; Andrew Heinrichs, junior, Thayer Central; Mitchell Thompson, junior, Wilber-Clatonia.
