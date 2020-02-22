The Centennial Broncos girls basketball team beat Bishop Neumann, 32-21, in the C2-6 subdistrict tournament in Malcolm Thursday night.
Centennial (16-8) advances to play in the C2-3 district final against the defending Class C-2 state champs, the Hastings St. Cecilia Hawkettes (22-3), on Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. in Aurora.
