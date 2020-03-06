The Centennial Broncos are the lone York News-Times’ coverage area boys basketball team that made the state tournament, which gets underway March 12-14 in Lincoln.
Centennial, which beat Dundy County-Stratton 57-42 in its district final in Holdrege last Monday, qualified for the Class C-2 state tournament for the third time in four seasons.
The Broncos (21-4) will play a familiar opponent in their first-round game – the Sutton Mustangs (23-2). Tip for that game will be 8:45 p.m. at Lincoln Southeast High School on March 12.
Centennial and Sutton have played twice this season with the Mustangs winning both; 59-52 in Sutton on Jan. 10 and 43-27 in the Southern Nebraska Conference championship game in Utica.
