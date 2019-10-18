Centennial VB vs Sandy Creek (1).jpg
YNT File Photo

UTICA – Eight teams will make their way to Centennial Public School on Saturday for the annual Centennial volleyball invite.

Teams from Bishop Neumann, Friend, Wilber-Clatonia, Sutton, Wood River, Milford, Tri County and Centennial will open action at 9 a.m., with the second wave of first round games scheduled for 10:15 a.m. This is a three-game guarantee tournament.

Here are the first round pairings:

9 a.m.

Gym (1) (1) Bishop Neumann vs. (8) Wilber-Clatonia

Gym (2) (2) Centennial vs. (7) Friend

10:15 a.m.

Gym (1) (3) Milford vs. (6) Tri County

Gym (2) (4) Sutton vs. (5) Wood River

