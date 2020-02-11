HASTINGS – Having competed last Saturday at the Southern Nebraska Conference championships and also taking part in Thursday’s Crossroads Conference meet at East Butler High School, the Centennial Broncos wrestling team traveled to Adams Central on Friday.
With just seven grapplers in action, the Broncos came home with a ninth-place finish out of 13 teams having scored 85.5 points.
The meet was won by Aurora with 196 points. Taking second was Lexington with 136 and rounding out the top three was Millard West with 131.
Centennial did crown a champion on Friday as Class D No. 3 Ryan Payne (40-7) defeated Anthony Rodriguez of Lexington, 10-7, in the championship at 132 pounds. Payne had earned his title opportunity with a major decision of 13-2 over Jacob Janssen of Holdrege.
Centennial had two third-place efforts turned in, one of which was by Gaven Schernikau (41-6) at 126 pounds. Schernikau bounced back after a semifinal loss to defeat Alex Wright of Nebraska City with a pin in 2 minutes, 3 seconds.
The other third place finish went to heavyweight Carson Fehlhafer, who pinned Superior’s Payton Christiancy in 2:19.
At 138 pounds, Centennial’s Dominick Reyes (31-19) took fourth.
Centennial will travel to Central Valley in Greeley, Neb., for D-2 district action on Friday and Saturday.
Team scoring: 1. Aurora 196; 2. Lexington 136; 3. Millard West 131; 4. Nebraska City 127.5; 5. Waverly 114; 6. Holdrege 102; 7. Lincoln North Star 101; 8. Fremont 91.5; 9. Centennial 85.5; 10. Schuyler 81; 11. Crete 28; 12. South Central Unified 24; 13. Superior 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.