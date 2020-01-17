Thank you for Reading.
...MAINLY FREEZING DRIZZLE OR DRIZZLE DURING THE DAY, MORE LIGHT
MIXED PRECIPITATION TONIGHT...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...MAINLY FREEZING DRIZZLE DURING THE DAY. LIGHT MIXED
PRECIPITATION TONIGHT. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF
AN INCH. LIGHT ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS, IF ANY. WINDS
GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH TONIGHT.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL
NEBRASKA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY. A LULL OF PRECIPITATION OR A
PERIOD OF DRIZZLE INSTEAD OF FREEZING DRIZZLE MAY OCCUR THIS
AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING, RETURNING TO A WINTRY MIX
TONIGHT, EVENTUALLY CHANGING TO LIGHT SNOW BEFORE ENDING.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING
SNOW COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD
IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. GUSTY WINDS TONIGHT COULD BRING
DOWN TREE BRANCHES.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BECAUSE PRECIPITATION TYPES WILL VARY,
NOT ALL OF THE ADVISORY AREA WILL SEE THE SAME IMPACTS.
TEMPERATURES COULD RISE ABOVE FREEZING THIS AFTERNOON, PERHAPS
IMPROVING SLICK CONDITIONS AT LEAST BRIEFLY. EVEN IF THIS
OCCURS, TEMPERATURES WILL DROP BELOW FREEZING AGAIN TONIGHT,
CAUSING A RE-FREEZE OF WET SURFACES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
Centennial junior and 132-pounder, Ryan Payne, wrestles Wahoo Bishop Neumann’s Max Lautenschlager during the Centennial Wrestling Quadrangular on Thursday night in Utica. Payne would go on to record a pin in 1 minute, 58 seconds.
Centennial junior and 132-pounder, Ryan Payne, wrestles Wahoo Bishop Neumann’s Max Lautenschlager during the Centennial Wrestling Quadrangular on Thursday night in Utica. Payne would go on to record a pin in 1 minute, 58 seconds.
News-Times/Steve Marik
Fillmore Central freshman Alex Schademann controls Centennial’s Tanner Rodewald during a 113-pound match of the Centennial Wrestling Quadrangular on Thursday night in Utica.
News-Times/Steve Marik
Centennial senior and 126-pounder, Gaven Schernikau, grabs ahold of Wahoo Bishop Neumann’s Adam Ohnoutka on Thursday night in Utica. Schernikau wound up getting the pin in 2 minutes, 57 seconds.
UTICA, Neb. — A couple of York News-Times’ coverage area wrestling teams — the Centennial Broncos and Fillmore Central Panthers — hit the mat against each other Thursday night at the Centennial Wrestling Quadrangular in Utica.
Fillmore Central started its dual with Centennial well, winning its first two matches as 113-pounder Alex Schademann pinned Tanner Rodewald in 4 minutes, 43 seconds, and 120-pounder Aidan Trowbridge won by major decision, 13-4.
But Centennial eventually regrouped and rattled off 24 straight points. During that stretch, head coach Phil Payne’s Broncos got a 5-3 win by Gaven Schernikau over Noah Monroe, a 4-0 win from Ryan Payne over Aiden Hinrichs and a pin in 3:40 by Dominick Reyes on Conner Nun. Centennial also benefited from two open weight classes.
Fillmore’s Gavin Hinrichs stopped the Centennial win streak at the 170-pound match when he beat Tyson Rodewald 10-0.
After open weights classes at 182, 195 and 220, Centennial’s Carson Fehlhafer pinned Fillmore’s Connor Asche in 3:06.
Fillmore ended the dual on a good note, however, as 106-pound Travis Meyer pinned Colby Martin in 3:39.
Along with Fillmore, Centennial hosted Wahoo Bishop Neumann and Neligh-Oakdale.
In the first round, Bishop Neumann beat Centennial 51-27.
Five Centennial wrestlers got wins against Neumann. Schernikau pinned Adam Ohnoutka in 2:57 while Ryan Payne took care of Max Lautenschlager, recording a pin in 1:58. Tyson Rodewald was involved in one of the more exciting matches on the night — he won 11-9 in sudden victory over Colby Osmera. Centennial’s last two wins of the dual came from Sam Payne, who pinned Bobby Hageman in 1:27, and Fehlhafer, who didn’t even last one full minute before pinning Jacob Vandenberg in 47 seconds.
Neligh-Oakdale won 49-30 over Centennial. The Broncos had two winners against Neligh, including Ryan Payne and Sam Tomes.
Payne pinned Thomas Johnson in just 28 seconds while Tomes, at 138, pinned Isaias Juarez in 1:50.
While Centennial was battling Fillmore in the second round, Bishop Neumann was getting past Neligh-Oakdale, and won 51-27.
As for Fillmore, the Panthers lost to Bishop Neumann 42-28.
Fillmore had five winners against Neumann. Aidan Trowbridge beat Josh Urlacher 2-0 in sudden victory-1 while Gavin Hinrichs won 2-1 over Sam Vrana. After a pin from Fillmore’s Thomas Barnes on Osmera, Ashe pinned Vandenberg in 3:12. Schademann finished off the dual with an easy and massive 19-6 major decision victory over Cade Lierman.
