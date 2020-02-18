GREELEY – The D-2 district field at Central Valley High School in Greeley was made up of 21 teams which included the York News-Times’ coverage area Centennial Broncos.
The team title went to the Howells-Dodge Jaguars, who qualified six wrestlers for the state meet which gets underway on Thursday in Omaha, and that included two district champions.
Second place went to Palmer with 112 points while East Butler was third with 91.5. Fourth place was a two-way tie between Centennial and Southwest with 90 points.
Centennial had five wrestlers who punched their ticket to the state meet, but they did not have a district champion.
The team’s best finish was a second place by No. 1-rated Gavin Schernikau (44-7), who won his semifinal match over Josh Spatz of East Butler by pin in 1 minute, 38 seconds to punch his ticket to Omaha but dropped a tough 4-0 decision to No. 3 Shaye Wood of Central Valley.
Centennial had two third-place efforts turned in as Tyson Rodewald (11-18) defeated Jarin Pope in the consolation semifinal to earn his spot on the bus to Omaha with a pin in 1:36. He came back in the third place match and pinned Remington Gay of Palmer in 2:03.
At 285 pounds, No. 8-ranked Carson Fehlhafer (42-10) defeated J.T Clapp of Alma in the blood-and-guts round by pin in 3:14. He came back with a pin over Bryson Shoemaker of Southwest in the third place match in 1:49.
Two wrestlers finished in fourth place as Ryan Payne (42-9), rated No. 3 at 132 pounds, won his consolation semifinal over Cinch Liger of Overton, 3-0, and advanced to the state meet. Payne lost a tough semifinal to Garrett Latimer of Southwest, 6-3. Latimer is the No. 7-rated grappler in the weight bracket.
The other fourth-place effort for Centennial was Keenan Kosek.
Kosek went 2-2 at districts, with both of his wins coming via pin in 1:40 over Alma’s Zach Halbert in the quarterfinals, and 2:12 in the consolation semifinals over Palmer’s Hadden Kuck.
The Broncos will be in action starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Team scoring: 1. Howells-Dodge 136; 2. Palmer 112; 3. East Butler 91.5; T-4.Centennial 90; T-4. Southwest 90; 6. North Central 89.5; 7. Anselmo-Merna 86; 8. Winside 82; 9. Alma 60.5; 10. Guardian Angels Central Catholic 58.
