SUTTON - Just 24-hours earlier the Centennial Broncos and the Cross County/Osceola Cougars met up in dual action at the Raymond Central Triangular.
The Broncos were a 42-36 winner on Thursday night and in the rematch at the Sutton Duals on Friday, the Cougars got a little closer, but still dropped a 39-36 decision to the Class D Broncos.
Centennial went into their matchup with Freeman at 0-3, but defeated the Falcons 48-12 and then slipped past the Cougars to finish with a 2-3 record.
Cross County/Osceola won their first match of the day with a 42-30 win over the Falcons, but then dropped their next four matchups to finish with a record of 1-4.
The championship came down to the final dual of the day as Class D No. 8 Thayer Central and Wood River battled for the dual crown.
Unranked Wood River prevailed over the Thayer Central Titans by the final score of 48-36 to finish with a 5-0 record.
Wood River narrowly escaped in their matchup with the Broncos as the Wood River Eagles were awarded a point by criteria and slipped past Centennial 43-42.
The Titans also had a close call with the Cougars only wining 39-37
Taking third place was the host Sutton Mustangs, fourth went to Centennial; fifth to the Cougars and Freeman was sixth.
Centennial 39,
Cross County/Osceola 36
Being the final dual of the day there was a total of five matches and nine open weights, some double forfeits.
In the matchups that were decided on the mat, Dominick Reyes of Centennial defeated Leighton Nuttelman by pin at 0:41; Colton Nuttelman from Cross County was a winner by pin over Garett Schernikau in 2:45; the Broncos Tyson Rodewald picked up a 10-7 decision over Wyatt Graham at 170; Class C No. 6 Kyle Sterup (182) pinned Samuel Payne at 195 pounds in 1:34 and Carson Fehlhafer of Centennial was a winner over Owen Powell of CCO in 49 seconds.
On the day the Broncos had three wrestlers post 5-0 marks as Kennan Kosek at 126 pounds, Gaven Schernikau, No. 2 in Class D at 126, split his time between 126 and 132 for a 5-0 mark and Ryan Payne, the No. 3 ranked wrestler at 132 also went 5-0.
Fehlhafer at heavyweight went 4-1.
Cross County/Osceola also produced some 5-0 wrestlers as Cameron Graham had an easy five win day. The No. 5 rated grappler at 145 had one win and four forfeits.
Sterup who bided his time at both 182 and 195 pounds also turned in a 5-0 record; while Bryce Reed at 152/160 went 4-1 as did Colton Kirby at 106 pounds.
Centennial is off until Saturday, Dec. 28 when they head to the Newman Grove Invite, while the Cougars are back on the bus today headed to the Kearney Catholic Invite.
Round 1 scores
Cross County/Osceola 42 Freeman 30
Wood River 39 Sutton 36
Thayer Central 51 Centennial 28
Round 2
Sutton 48 Cross County/Osceola 27
Thayer Central 66 Freeman 12
Wood River 43 Centennial 42
Round 3
Thayer Central 39 CCO 37
Wood River 64 Freeman 18
Sutton 42 Centennial 36
Round 4
Thayer Central 47 Sutton 36
Centennial 48 Freeman 12
Wood River 48 CCO 36
Round 5
Centennial 39 CCO 36
Sutton 52 Freeman 18
Wood River 48 Thayer Central 36
