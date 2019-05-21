CENTRAL CITY – The annual get-together between the Crossroads Conference and Goldenrod Conference all-star basketball teams will take place Friday at the Central City Middle School.
The girls game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. tip with the boys to follow at around 8 p.m.
The roster for the girls Crossroads team includes: Kate Jansky, Exeter-Milligan; Jadyn Kleinschmidt, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley; Hadley Wiemer, McCool Junction; Aubrey Leichty, Giltner; Katherine White, Exeter-Milligan; Mackinzie Cole, Cross County; Sydney Strobel, High Plains; Kamryn Hahn, Osceola; Brooke Good, Giltner; Jillian Stark, McCool Junction; Mary Wiles, Giltner; Andrea Kort, Meridian; Jacey Klassen, Hampton.
Head coach: Dade McDonald, McCool Junction; assistant James Kriz, East Butler.
The roster for the boys Crossroads team includes: Logan Schroeder, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley; Dayne Hinrichs, Giltner; Trevor Linden, Giltner; Austin Coffin, Shelby-Rising City; Max Hoatson, Shelby-Rising City; Grant Hollinger, Cross County; Spencer Pribyl, Exeter-Milligan; Garrett Klipp, Meridian; Roam Thiluang, Nebraska Lutheran; Jiokow Wool, Nebraska Lutheran.
Head coach: Grant Gabel, Shelby-Rising City; assistant: Jarrod Weiss, McCool Junction.