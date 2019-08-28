STROMSBURG – The Polk County Slammers had the first threat offensively in Tuesday night’s game with the Central City Bison, but after that it was all Bison in the 11-0 win over the host Slammers in four innings.
Polk County managed just four hits against Central City starter Faith Carroll who was on point the entire game, working the count for two strikeouts and not walking a single batter.
Polk County starter Christina Rystrom worked a perfect first and had set down the first two batters in the top of the second, before Shannon Manhart singled and scored on a two-out triple off the bat of Olivia Brummett.
Brummett also scored on a wild pitch for the 2-0 lead.
That would prove to be all the scoring the Bison would need
A two-run bomb off the bat of senior Gabrielle Moser made it 4-0 in the third and in the fourth the flood gates burst open as the Bison plated seven to open the 11-0 lead.
In the frame Carroll helped her own cause on the mound with a two-run single while McKenzie Schweitzer roped a bases loaded triple to right field to score two runners.
On the play the throw in from right field was in time to get a tag out at home for the first out.
Rystrom was lifted after 3 1/3 innings after giving up 11 hits; 11 runs; nine earned. She walked one batter intentionally.
Polk County also got singles from Mae Valish in the first; two hits from Noble and Sadie Sunday, while Avery Hanson had the other hit.
The Slammers will be back in action on Thursday as they welcome Boone Central/Newman Grove and Schuyler in for yriangular action getting underway with Polk County and Schuyler at 4:30 p.m.
Central City (2-2)
022 7- 11-0
Polk County (1-3)
000 0- 0-2