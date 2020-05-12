COLUMBUS – The annual high school all-star volleyball match and basketball games hosted by Central Community College in Columbus each June are now canceled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The rosters for all three games have still been released, and each student-athlete will receive a certificate.
The York News-Times’ coverage area had four student-athletes chosen to play, including Cross County’s Amanda Giannou (for both the volleyball match and girls basketball game), Cael Lundstrom (boys basketball) and High Plains’ Kenna Morris (volleyball) and Keaton Van Housen (boys basketball).
Giannou led the Cross County volleyball team in assists (666) and ace serves (46) during her senior campaign. On the basketball court, she averaged four points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.2 assists per game.
High Plains’ Morris was third on the team in kills (116) and digs (204) and second in aces (34).
Lundstrom averaged 9.8 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.5 assists per game while Van Housen, a Nebraska-Kearney football commit, averaged 10.9 points and 4.5 rebounds for High Plains.
