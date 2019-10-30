YORK – Two Central Conference teams made their way to the Class B state softball tournament this past season.

The Seward Bluejays worked their way through the bracket, twice defeating the No. 1 Omaha Skutt Skyhawks, before falling to the eventual state champion Wayne Blue Devils and finishing in third place.

The Crete Cardinals won their first game, but lost their next two to bow out of the tournament.

Seward ended the year rated No. 3 while Crete was also in the top five at No. 5. Adams Central (19-14) ended the year rated No. 10 in Class B.

The York Dukes made the B-2 district finals but lost both games at Beatrice to end the season with a 15-13 record.

Grand Island Northwest (22-13) lost to Norris in the district final, two games to one.

Crete placed four players on the Central Conference first team, while Seward had two. Adams Central, Northwest and York each had one player.

York infielder/pitcher Alexis Linder was the Dukes’ only first-team pick.

On the second team, York senior Abbey Seevers made the grade. The Dukes also had two players selected on the third team as freshman pitcher Lauryn Haggadone and junior outfielder Meaghan Rowe were recognized.

York’s only player to make honorable mention was sophomore catcher Mattie Pohl.

Central Conference First Team

Morgan Maly SR. Crete

Izzy Eltze SR. Crete

Sadie Carpenter SR. Adams Central

Sydney Para JR. Seward

Jordin Battaglia SR. Seward

Emily Stein SR. Northwest

Alexis Linder SR. York

Leah Jurgens JR. Crete

Lexi Mach JR. Crete

Second Team

Klair Fagot JR. Lexington

Shaylee Reed SR. Adams Central

Haley Marshall SR. Seward

Abbey Seevers SR. York

Skylee Nelson SR. Northwest

Kaleigh Metzger JR. Aurora

Maggie Buhr SR. Adams Central

Cora Hastings SR. Holdrege

Grace Hamling JR. Seward

Third Team

Lauryn Haggadone FR. York

Cassidy Skillett JR. Crete

Jordyn Jeffries FR. Lexington

Claire Karel SR. Seward

Teagan Abbott JR. Adams Central

Kenzie Palu SR. Northwest

Karlee Henning SO. Crete

Meaghan Rowe JR. York

Shay Fila SR. Northwest

