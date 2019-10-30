YORK – Two Central Conference teams made their way to the Class B state softball tournament this past season.
The Seward Bluejays worked their way through the bracket, twice defeating the No. 1 Omaha Skutt Skyhawks, before falling to the eventual state champion Wayne Blue Devils and finishing in third place.
The Crete Cardinals won their first game, but lost their next two to bow out of the tournament.
Seward ended the year rated No. 3 while Crete was also in the top five at No. 5. Adams Central (19-14) ended the year rated No. 10 in Class B.
The York Dukes made the B-2 district finals but lost both games at Beatrice to end the season with a 15-13 record.
Grand Island Northwest (22-13) lost to Norris in the district final, two games to one.
Crete placed four players on the Central Conference first team, while Seward had two. Adams Central, Northwest and York each had one player.
York infielder/pitcher Alexis Linder was the Dukes’ only first-team pick.
On the second team, York senior Abbey Seevers made the grade. The Dukes also had two players selected on the third team as freshman pitcher Lauryn Haggadone and junior outfielder Meaghan Rowe were recognized.
York’s only player to make honorable mention was sophomore catcher Mattie Pohl.
Central Conference First Team
Morgan Maly SR. Crete
Izzy Eltze SR. Crete
Sadie Carpenter SR. Adams Central
Sydney Para JR. Seward
Jordin Battaglia SR. Seward
Emily Stein SR. Northwest
Alexis Linder SR. York
Leah Jurgens JR. Crete
Lexi Mach JR. Crete
Second Team
Klair Fagot JR. Lexington
Shaylee Reed SR. Adams Central
Haley Marshall SR. Seward
Abbey Seevers SR. York
Skylee Nelson SR. Northwest
Kaleigh Metzger JR. Aurora
Maggie Buhr SR. Adams Central
Cora Hastings SR. Holdrege
Grace Hamling JR. Seward
Third Team
Lauryn Haggadone FR. York
Cassidy Skillett JR. Crete
Jordyn Jeffries FR. Lexington
Claire Karel SR. Seward
Teagan Abbott JR. Adams Central
Kenzie Palu SR. Northwest
Karlee Henning SO. Crete
Meaghan Rowe JR. York
Shay Fila SR. Northwest
