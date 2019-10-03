HASTINGS – The 2019 Central Conference softball tournament is scheduled for this Friday at the Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.
The tournament features two rated teams and four more that are currently in the top 15 of the Class B wildcard points.
Crete (22-1) is the No. 2-rated team in B and is also No. 2 in wildcard points, while Grand Island Northwest (18-6) is No. 10 and eighth in wildcard points. Seward (14-9) is 11th in the points.
York comes in at 11-10 and 17th in wildcard points and will take on the Adams Central Patriots (16-8), who are 13th in wildcard points.
The two teams met earlier this year in York – the Patriots won that contest 13-3.
Here is the rest of the schedule for Friday:
9 a.m.
Field 2, Game 1 (9) Schuyler (3-21) vs. (8) Holdrege (3-17)
Field 3, Game 2 (10) Lakeview (3-20) vs. (7) Lexington (6-16)
Field 1, Game 3 (5) York vs. (4) Adams Central
Field 4, Game 4 (6) Aurora (10-15) vs. (3) Seward (14-9)
10:45 a.m.
Field 4, Game 5 Loser of Games 1 and 2
Field 1, Game 6 Winner of Game 1 vs. Crete
Field 3, Game 7 Winner of Game 2 vs. Northwest
Field 2, Game 8 Loser of Games 3 and 4
12:30 p.m. – Semifinals
2:15 p.m. – Championship/Consolation Game
