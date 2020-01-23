Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED TODAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...THROUGH 6 PM CST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE HEAVIEST SNOWFALL WILL OCCUR BEFORE NOON TODAY. THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE NORTH AND EAST OF A LINE EXTENDING FROM HEBRON, NEBRASKA TO ORD, NEBRASKA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&