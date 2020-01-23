GRAND ISLAND – Northwest High School in Grand Island will host the semifinals and finals of the Central Conference basketball tournament Thursday, Jan. 30, Friday, Jan. 31 and Saturday, Feb. 1.
All the Central Conference teams will be in Grand Island on Saturday in consolation action.
Girls Bracket
The No. 1 seed goes to the Crete Cardinals, who are also rated No. 1 in Class B.
They will take on the winner of Monday’s Holdrege vs. Lexington game in Crete on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
The Northwest Vikings grab the No. 2 seed, and they get the winner of Monday’s Lakeview vs. Schuyler game on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Northwest.
The Adams Central girls are the No. 3 seed and will face No. 6 Aurora in Hastings, and the Seward Bluejays and the York Dukes are matched up in York on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a No. 5 vs. No. 4 seed battle.
All the winners advance to Northwest High School on Friday, Jan. 31 where the two semifinals games are scheduled for 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.
The York vs. Seward winner would more than likely get the Crete Cardinals, and in the second game, a Northwest vs. Adams Central matchup is most likely to happen.
The girls’ third-place game is at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, with the championship at 7:45 p.m.
Boys Bracket
The C-1 No. 3 Adams Central Patriots are tabbed as the No. 1 seed and will play the winner of Monday’s Lakeview vs. York game on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Adams Central.
The No. 2 seed Lexington Minutemen will host the winner of Monday’s Holdrege vs. Schuyler game on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m.
The No. 3 seed is Northwest, and it will play Seward at 7:45 p.m. on the 28th, while No. 4 Crete hosts No. 5 Aurora at 7:30 p.m. in Crete.
The boys’ semifinals are set for Thursday, Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.
The Crete vs. Aurora winner will more than likely face the Adams Central Patriots at 6 p.m. and following at 7:45 p.m. the Northwest Vikings, if they advance, would probably see No. 3 Lexington.
The third-place game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 and the championship at 6 p.m.
