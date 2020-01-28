COLUMBUS – The York Dukes boys basketball team advanced to the Central Conference tournament quarterfinals after beating the Columbus Lakeview Vikings, 68-51, on the road Monday night.
York trailed just 32-31 at halftime, but head coach Scott Lamberty’s team owned the second half, and especially the fourth quarter to seal the win.
The Dukes outscored Lakeview 15-10 in the third and racked up 22 points in the fourth while their defense held the Vikings to just nine points.
“We were back and forth the entire first half, but were able to get the lead early in the third quarter,” Lamberty said. “We made a couple of adjustments in our zone at the half and the kids did a great job of executing it in the second half to limit the looks Lakeview was getting. I was proud of our kids for stepping up and taking control.”
Leading the way for York in the scoring department was 6-foot-4 forward Andrew Clark, who had a game-high 20 points. Jake Erwin, a junior guard, was right behind Clark with 17 while another senior, Reed Malleck, added 16.
“Andrew and Reed had their best games of the season, and Jake was able to get to the basket some as well,” Lamberty said.
York’s top scorer coming into the game, junior Matt Haggadone, only scored eight on Monday, but helped his team in other ways by finding open teammates.
“I thought Matt did a nice job of penetrating and kicking to open teammates,” Lamberty said. “I think he finished with five assists for the night, which is his season high.”
York improved to 3-13 and stops a six-game skid. Lakeview dropped to 5-11.
The Dukes, who came into the tournament as the No. 9 seed, will travel to Hastings to play top seed and Class C-1 No. 3-rated Adams Central (14-1) on Tuesday night in a quarterfinal.
Back on Jan. 3, Adams Central won 61-27 over York in the Duke Dome.
York (3-13) 14 17 15 22 – 68
At Lakeview (5-11) 17 15 10 9 – 51
York scoring: Matt Haggadone 8, Jake Erwin 17, Morgan Conner 1, Chase Collingham 4, Barrett Olson 2, Reed Malleck 16, Andrew Clark 20.
Lakeview scoring: Evan Tessendor 6, Kienan Propok 4, Adam VanClean 10, Thunder Pilakowski 16, Cooper Tessendor 1, Braxton Borer 11, Mason Klug 2, Zach Anderson 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.