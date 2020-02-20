YORK – The York Dukes girls basketball team (17-8) will host the Norris Titans (12-9) this Saturday at 4 p.m. in the B-7 district final at York High School.
In the only meeting this year between the two schools,
Norris defeated York 51-41 at Norris High School on Jan. 21.
The winner will advance to the Class B state tournament, which gets underway in Lincoln on Thursday, March 5.
