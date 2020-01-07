YORK — Once Natalia Dick won the opening tipoff Tuesday night inside the Duke Dome, the York girls were off to the races against a struggling Schuyler Warriors squad that couldn’t keep up.
The Dukes, who came into the game No. 6 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class B ratings, led 26-2 at the end of the first quarter and 52-6 at halftime. When the final buzzer sounded, York improved to 8-2 on the season with a 72-14 win.
York’s Maddie Portwine was especially tricky to guard for the undersized Warriors. Portwine, an athletic 6-foot guard, scored a game-high 24 points and was a terror for the Schuyler defense in transition, especially in the second quarter where she netted 14 of her team’s 26 points — mostly off layups in the lane. Portwine came into the game averaging 13 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.9 steals.
Senior Natalia Dick was the Dukes’ second-leading scorer with 13 points. Dick entered Tuesday averaging 14 points and 6.4 rebounds.
Eight Dukes wound up finding the scoring column in the victory. York will look to build on the momentum Thursday night when it travels to Columbus to play the Class C-1 Scotus Shamrocks (3-4).
Schuyler (0-8) 2 4 3 5 — 14
At York (8-2) 26 26 15 5 — 72
Schuyler scoring: Alejandra Castro 4, Crystal Carrillo 3, Jocelyn Tena 3, Judith Vasquez 2, Jakelin Mejia 2.
York scoring: Maddie Portwine 24, Natalia Dick 13, Addison Legg 9, Destiny Shepherd 7, Meaghan Rowe 7, Mattie Pohl 6, Masa Scheierman 4, Lauryn Haggadone 2.
