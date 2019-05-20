OMAHA – Four area Class C track teams competed in the second day of the state meet Saturday at Omaha Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Here’s a quick rundown of how the local athletes did in the second day of the meet:
Centennial
The Centennial Broncos boys scored 10 points at the state meet, and on Saturday were led by senior Quinn Butzke, who was fourth in the Class C discus (148 feet, 10 inches) with a personal best mark. He was also 14th in the shot put (45-5) a day earlier on Friday.
In the pole vault, Broncos’ sophomore Cooper Gierhan cleared 13-8, another personal best, and took home sixth while senior Garrett Fehlhafer was seventh in the discus (144-6) with a personal-best throw.
Elsewhere for the Broncos boys on Saturday, the 4x800-meter relay finished 11th in 8 minutes, 32.55 seconds. That team included Chris Medow, Joel Bargen, Gavin Dutton-Mofford and Jackson Hirschfeld.
Sophomore Ryan Payne was 22nd in the 3200 (10:49.81).
As a team, the Centennial boys tied for 27th in the Class C field.
The Centennial girls were 19th in the team standings with 10.33 points.
Senior Lilly Cast had the top finish on Saturday when she took fifth in the 100 hurdles (16.25). Cast also was eighth in the triple jump (34-11 ¾).
Sophomore Kate Hirschfeld was sixth in the 400 (1:00.88) with a personal-best time and seventh in the triple jump (35-3).
“Our discus throwers, Quinn and Garrett, hit their best throws of the season at a perfect time to both medal,” Centennial head coach Rob Johansen said. “Same with our girl triple jumpers, Kate and Lilly. They both jumped really well for this late in the season as triple jump can wear you down.
“Keeping their legs fresh to jump is key going into state. Both girls jumped just short of their season-best.”
Senior Brooklyn Gierhan wound up tying for eighth in the high jump (5 feet) while sophomore Daylee Dey was 15th in the 800 (2:29.48) with a personal-best time.
“All of the Centennial athletes were at the top of their peak performance as many of them set new personal records or came up just short of their all-time best,” Johansen said. “As a coach, that’s what you’re striving for in the final weeks of the season. You’ll only be at the top of your game for about two weeks before beginning to fall off some. I think our kids hit it just right.”
Fillmore Central
Four Fillmore Central Panthers competed Saturday in Omaha, including junior Erin Schmidt and sophomores Jake Stoner, Garrett Nichols and De Maciel.
Schmidt had the best finish out of her teammates as she was sixth in the shot (40-4 ¾).
Stoner was 13th in the long jump (19-2) while Nichols was 13th in the 1600 (4:41.67). Maciel was 17th in the 800 (2:05.85).
Heartland
Maverick Hiebner was the only Huskie to compete in Saturday action at the state meet – he was 10th in the pole vault (12-8).
Cross County
One Cross County Cougar competed in Omaha on Saturday in freshman Josi Noble. She was 14th in the triple jump (32-8 ¼).
Girls team race (top 5) and area teams finishes: 1. Lincoln Lutheran 49; T-2. Chase County 46; T-2. Kearney Catholic 46; 4. David City Aquinas 42; 5. Hastings St. Cecilia 35; 19. Centennial 10.33; T-33. Heartland 5; T-40. Fillmore Central 3; Cross County No Team Score.
Boys team race (top 5) and area teams finishes: 1. Norfolk Catholic 53; T-2. Fullerton 29; T-2. Kearney Catholic 29; 4. Freeman 27; T-5. West Holt 26; T-5. Archbishop Bergan 26; T-5. Shelby-Rising City 26; T-27. Centennial 10; Fillmore Central NTS; Heartland NTS.