MILFORD – The Class C No. 3 Centennial Broncos softball team picked up a big win on Tuesday night defeating No. 7 Milford on the road, 11-6.
Centennial had the bats rolling and outhit Milford 15-10. Three Broncos went 3 of 5 at the plate Tuesday, including Daylee Dey, Erika Cast and Aurora Junge. Chaylee Tonniges led the team in the RBI department with three while both Junge and Asia Nisly had two.
Cast was in the circle for the Broncos and pitched all seven innings, striking out three with just one walk. She gave up only four earned runs.
“Erika Cast pitched the complete game and did a nice job keeping Milford off balance,” Centennial head coach Jake Polk said.
The Broncos trailed 2-1 at the end of the third inning but found a rhythm after that. They rattled off four runs in the fourth, which included back-to-back triples from Tonniges and Hunter Hartshorn.
The Broncos weren’t done, however. They added two runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and a win-sealing three runs in the seventh to earn the victory. Nisly smacked a two-run double to the wall in the seventh to extend the Centennial lead.
Centennial’s defense enjoyed some strong play from outfielder Maddie Avery, as well.
“Maddie Avery played a fantastic right field and made a couple of elite catches to help our defense,” Polk said.
Centennial improves to 12-6 on the season and will look to continue its winning ways on Thursday in a triangular with Blue River (4-8) in Malcolm (10-4).
“I’m extremely pleased and proud of the effort and teamwork the Broncos showed tonight in Milford,” Polk said. “We played close to our potential tonight. We started slow and struck out five times in the first two innings, but then we struck out just three times in the last five innings.
“When you put the ball in play good things are going to happen, and we saw that tonight. We are excited about tonight’s result and look forward to our matchups with Malcolm and Blue River on Thursday in Malcolm, as well as the Arlington tourney on Saturday.”
