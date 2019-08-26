WAHOO – The Class C No. 5-rated Centennial Broncos softball team got off to a good start Saturday in its opening action of the season at the Bishop Neumann Triangular in Wahoo at the Hackberry Softball Complex.
After taking down the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers 9-0 in five innings, Centennial beat the Class C No. 6 Bishop Neumann Cavs 6-3 thanks in large part to a tie-breaking pinch-hit two-run home run in the fifth inning from Jillian Bailey, a transfer student from Kentucky. Bailey’s homer sparked a five-run fifth for head coach Jake Polk’s team, which begins the year 2-0.
Centennial 9, FC/EM/F 0
Junior Daylee Dey crushed a two-run home run to center field in the first inning as the Broncos’ offense scored at least one run in the first four innings against the Panthers. Seniors Chaylee Tonniges, Hunter Hartshorn, Erika Cast and Aurora Junge all recorded two hits in the game while Hartshorn, Tonniges and Dey all had two RBIs.
In the circle for Centennial was junior Kailey Ziegler. She pitched all five innings and struck out five while walking two. She gave up just two hits to the Panthers, both singles to sophomore Kelsi Gaston.
“I’m really proud of the effort our team showed,” Polk said. “It was a great start to the day and season.”
Senior Jacy Schlueter pitched for FC/EM/F and struck out two batters with two walks. She gave up nine earned nuns and 11 hits.
FC/EM/F started the triangular with an 11-3 to host Bishop Neumann. The Panthers trailed 11-0 but showed fight in the top of the sixth, rattling off three runs. Gaston had a two-run single while freshman Faith Engle had an RBI single.
FC/EM/F had seven hits in the loss, led by Engle and junior Megan Rumery, who both went 2 for 3 at the plate. The Panthers used three pitchers in the game, including senior Brooke Jensen, junior Vanessa Lukes and Gaston.
FC/EM/F starts the season 0-3 and had its Monday game against Aurora rained out. The Panthers are scheduled to play at Fairbury on Tuesday night.
“I actually was pretty pleased with today. Our progress and potential is showing, but we aren’t ready to beat good teams like Centennial and Bishop Neumann right now,” FC/EM/F head coach Aaron Lauby said on Saturday. “You can tell both those teams played a lot of games this summer and have played together for quite some time now. Their high preseason rankings are deserved. The challenge for us is to see how much we can continue to improve by district time.”
Centennial 6, Bishop Neumann 3
The game was a 1-all tie until the top of the fifth when Bailey’s two-run homer gave Centennial a 3-1 advantage. The Broncos also got an RBI from Tonniges and Hartshorn.
Centennial’s five-run fifth inning was answered by a two-run fifth from Bishop Neumann, but the Broncos shut down the Cavs’ offense in the final two innings to earn the win against a young Bishop Neumann roster.
“Twenty of the 21 outs for Bishop Neumann were made in the field, so I was extremely proud of our defense to see just one error on the card when it was all said and done,” Polk said. “Hunter Hartshorn was 6 for 6 at shortstop, including the game-ending double play. Bishop Neumann started eight freshmen against us. They are young, but they have a lot of talent. Dave (Brabec) will have that group clicking soon enough so don’t be surprised if they are among the elite teams in class C by season’s end.”
Cast pitched 5 1/3 innings and only allowed one earned run and four hits while Ziegler went 1 2/3 innings and gave up two earned runs and three hits with one strikeout.
Junge led the offense with two hits while Bailey had two RBIs. Tonniges and Hartshorn both chipped in with one hit and one RBI.