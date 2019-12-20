Class C NEwrestle Tournament Team Rankings
1 Valentine (6)
2 David City (8)
3 Aquinas (7)
4 Broken Bow (7)
5 Archbishop Bergan (4)
6 Logan View (7)
T7 Ord (5)
T7 Raymond Central (3)
9 Amherst (3)
T10 Bridgeport (3)
T10 Milford (3)
Class C NEwrestle Individual Rankings
106 WEIGHT CLASS
1 Ely Olberding Fort Calhoun Freshman
2 Riley Waddington Wood River Freshman
3 Aaron Ohnoutka Bishop Neumann Freshman
4 Trevin Edwards Loomis/Bertrand Junior
5 Barret Brandt Syracuse Freshman
6 Zach Bongers David City Sophomore
7 Sam Luther Kearney Catholic Freshman
8 Ted Hemmingsen Boone Central Freshman
113 WEIGHT CLASS
1 Casey Benavides Bridgeport Senior
2 Konner Schluckebier Milford Junior
3 Luis Hernandez Logan View Senior
4 Gage Musser Hershey Senior
5 Jacob Hilmer Loomis/Bertrand Senior
6 Gavin Dozler Boone Central Sophomore
7 Spencer Bridgmon Syracuse Senior
8 Ethan Williams Conestoga Freshman
120 WEIGHT CLASS
1 Caden Arps Archbishop Bergan Sophomore
2 Mitch Albrecht Raymond Central Junior
3 Dru Mueller Logan View Junior
4 Dylan Ancheta Wood River Sophomore
5 Hunter Vandenberg Aquinas Sophomore
6 Braden Ruffner Conestoga Junior
7 Trey Garey Broken Bow Junior
8 Matt Bruns Hershey Sophomore
126 WEIGHT CLASS
1 Chris Williams Valentine Junior
2 Daniel Escandon Gibbon Senior
3 Casey Faulkenberry Broken Bow Junior
4 Zach Zitek Aquinas Junior
5 Isaiah Shields Amherst Senior
6 Ethan Zegers Milford Senior
7 Martin Valencia Logan View Senior
8 Nathan Patak Wilber-Clatonia Junior
132 WEIGHT CLASS
1 Quentyn Frank Amherst Sophomore
2 Patrick Powers Broken Bow Senior
3 Logan Bryce Raymond Central Sophomore
4 Hunter McNulty Logan View Junior
5 Tobin Olson Valentine Sophomore
6 Carson Thompson Wood River Sophomore
7 Nick Taylor Columbus Scotus Senior
8 Cameron Williams Conestoga Junior
138 WEIGHT CLASS
1 Gage Krolikowski Valentine Senior
2 Trevor Widener Bridgeport Junior
3 Christopher Nickolite Aquinas Sophomore
4 Christopher Feldner Kearney Catholic Junior
5 Owen Lade Battle Creek Senior
6 Clayton Harris David City Junior
7 Colton Rowse Ord Senior
8 Drew Garrison Tri County Junior
145 WEIGHT CLASS
1 Morgan McGinley Valentine Senior
2 Jeaven Scdoris Milford Senior
3 Jacson Valentine David City Senior
4 Wyatt Smydra Norfolk Catholic Senior
5 Cameron Graham Cross County/Osceola Sophomore
6 Gavin Lampman Wisner-Pilger Senior
7 Cameron Schrad Aquinas Junior
8 Layne Shiers Kearney Catholic Senior
152 WEIGHT CLASS
1 Nolan Eller Aquinas Junior
2 Conner Kreikemeier Raymond Central Sophomore
3 Oren Pozehl Ainsworth Senior
4 Jaxson Jones Twin River Junior
5 Gavin Zoucha Malcolm Sophomore
6 Roberto Valdivia Logan View Junior
7 Jaxson Daake Kearney Catholic Senior
8 Levi Dorsey Johnson County Senior
160 WEIGHT CLASS
1 Chase Olson Valentine Senior
2 Joe Hinrichs Sutton Junior
3 Conner Halverson Gordon-Rushville Senior
4 Conner Schutz Hi-Line Junior
5 Grant Lindsley Shelby-Rising City Senior
6 Garret Kluthe Ord Junior
7 Dylan Jones Louisville Senior
8 Josh Warren Bridgeport Junior
170 WEIGHT CLASS
1 Dylan Vodicka David City Junior
2 Burton Brandt Syracuse Junior
3 Dylan Zoucha Malcolm Senior
4 Gunnar Battershaw Valentine Sophomore
5 Eric Hoesing Hartington Cedar Senior
6 Kelen Meyer Ord Junior
7 Ben Kment Aquinas Senior
8 Tyson Rasmussen St. Paul Senior
182 WEIGHT CLASS
1 Lathan Duda Broken Bow Junior
2 Trevor Peterson Chase County Senior
3 Ethan Villwok Archbishop Bergan Senior
4 Spencer Allen David City Senior
5 Owen Snipes Conestoga Senior
6 Kyle Sterup Cross County/Osceola Junior
7 Brady Knott Louisville Senior
8 Brandon Beeson Tri County Junior
195 WEIGHT CLASS
1 Ethan Gabriel Ord Senior
2 Jarin Potts Amherst Senior
3 Nolan Schultz Aquinas Senior
4 James Escamilla David City Junior
5 Logan Booth Logan View Sophomore
6 Kaden Powers Broken Bow Junior
7 Tucker Alexander Twin River Senior
8 Conner Jackman Ainsworth Senior
220 WEIGHT CLASS
1 Peyton Cone Archbishop Bergan Senior
2 Wayne Moore David City Senior
3 Kolby Johnson Madison Junior
4 Landon Beaver Wisner-Pilger Senior
5 Andrew Cone Logan View Junior
6 Keifer Anderson Broken Bow Sophomore
7 Nick Coley Mitchell Senior
8 Jon Matulka Bishop Neumann Senior
285 WEIGHT CLASS
1 Jakob Jerabek Arcadia/Loup City Senior
2 Jake Ingwersen David City Junior
3 CJ Hoevet Ord Senior
4 Kale Nordmeyer Malcolm Sophomore
5 Eli Simonson Archbishop Bergan Senior
6 Nathan Scheer St. Paul Junior
7 Eric Escobar Wilber-Clatonia Senior
8 Sawyer Bumgarner Broken Bow Sophomore
