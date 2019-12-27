NEwrestle Tournament Team Rankings
1 Plainview (10)
2 Mullen (5)
3 Howells Dodge (6)
4 Maxwell (4)
5 Winside (5)
6 Burwell (6)
7 Neligh Oakdale (5)
8 Thayer Central (4)
T10 Twin Loup (2)
T10 Nebraska Christian (2)
T10 Central Valley (2)
NEwrestle Individual Rankings
106 Weight Class
1 Eli Lanham Plainview Junior
2 Hunter Bennett Elkhorn Valley Junior
3 Ashton Dane Plainview Freshman
4 Carter Beckman Elgin/Pope John Freshman
5 Eli Paxton Mullen Freshman
6 Hayden Neeman Superior Freshman
7 Layne Sturek Pender Junior
8 Lane Bohac East Butler Freshman
113 Weight Class
1 Scout Ashburn Plainview Sophomore
2 Jesse Sauceda Shelton Senior
3 Cayden Ellis Winside Sophomore
4 Jacob Fox Axtell Sophomore
5 Jacoby Mann Winside Sophomore
6 Ashton Sinn Thayer Central Sophomore
7 Logan Peterson South Loup Junior
8 Tristin Grooms Mullen Sophomore
120 Weight Class
1 Cyrus Wells Anslemo-Merna Sophomore
2 Teven Marshall Mullen Senior
3 Brock Kester Neligh Oakdale Junior
4 Koby Smith Elm Creek Junior
5 Tate Phillipps Burwell Senior
6 Tristan White Arapahoe Sophomore
7 Chet Fisher Southern Valley Junior
8 Kirby Smith Fullerton Junior
126 Weight Class
1 Shaye Wood Central Valley Senior
2 Gaven Schernikau Centennial Senior
3 Brenner McLaughlin Thayer Central Sophomore
4 Josh Spatz East Butler Sophomore
5 Adam Miller Elkhorn Valley Junior
6 John tenBensel Cambridge Senior
7 Matthew Frederick Winside Senior
8 Kyler Mosel Plainview Sophomore
132 Weight Class
1 Ruger Reimers Palmer Senior
2 Jeremy Larson Brady Junior
3 Ryan Payne Centennial Junior
4 Samuel Foster Sutherland Sophomore
5 Nolan Blevins Weeping Water Sophomore
6 Connor Wells Anselmo-Merna Freshman
7 Art Escalante Winside Sophomore
8 Cody Lambert Southern Valley Senior
138 Weight Class
1 Nate Christensen Plainview Senior
2 Enrique Martinez Central Valley Senior
3 Dustin Klingsporn Axtell Junior
4 Gabe Escalante Winside Sophomore
5 Jon Peterka Sutherland Sophomore
6 Xavier Perez Elm Creek Junior
7 Trevor Jedlicka Howells Dodge Junior
8 Garrett Jensen Palmer Senior
145 Weight Class
1 Elijah Green Nebraska Christian Junior
2 Cooper Coons Twin Loup Senior
3 Matt VanPelt Southwest Junior
4 Levi Lewis North Central Sophomore
5 Chase Pawloski Pleasanton Sophomore
6 Conner Sonderup Fullerton Senior
7 Tyson Coufal Howells Dodge Freshman
8 Joseph French Axtell Junior
152 Weight Class
1 Colby Coons Twin Loup Senior
2 Will Gunning Plainview Sophomore
3 Dalton Whisenhunt Maxwell Junior
4 Ayden Molzahn Alma Sophomore
5 Dominic Stewart Thayer Central Junior
6 Jason Burch Weeping Water Junior
7 Colton Holthus Garden County Junior
8 Aiden Kuester Neligh Oakdale Freshman
160 Weight Class
1 Derek Gibson Maxwell Senior
2 Blake Racicky Ansley/Litchfield Senior
3 Jackson Fuelner Thayer Central Senior
4 Matt Christensen Plainveiw Sophomore
5 Levi Belina Howells-Dodge Senior
6 Christian Leonard Bayard Junior
7 Jarrett Parsons High Plains Senior
8 Haydon Olds Minatare Junior
170 Weight Class
1 Dylan Soule High Plains Senior
2 Alizae Mejia Plainview Junior
3 Issiah Borgmann Stanton Senior
4 Talan McGill North Platte St. Pats Senior
5 Ben Slaymaker West Holt Senior
6 Wyatt Hegemann Howells Dodge Sophomore
7 Alex Gideon Burwell Sophomore
8 Chet Wichmann Palmer Junior
182 Weight Class
1 Corey Dawe Burwell Senior
2 Daylan Russell Alma Senior
3 Bryan Zutavern Sandhills Thedford Senior
4 Justin Kuta Palmer Senior
5 Dawson Kaup Neligh Oakdale Junior
6 Kolby Larsen Ansley/Litchfield Sophomore
7 Kaleb Sneff Axtell Junior
8 Lucas Hammer Plainview Junior
195 Weight Class
1 Collin Gale Plainview Senior
2 Carl Mundt Nerbaska Christian Junior
3 Kaleb Pofhal Neligh Oakdale Senior
4 Sutton Pohlman Stanton Junior
5 James Hargett Southern Valley Senior
6 Ty Kvanvig Mullen Senior
7 Tyler Dawe Burwell Sophomore
8 Justin Schroll North Platte St. Pats Sophomore
220 Weight Class
1 Carter Throener Howells Dodge Senior
2 Clayton Hassett Mullen Senior
3 Remington Hodges Hitchcock County Senior
4 Kayden Stubbs Maxwell Sophomore
5 CJ Pickrel Fullerton Senior
6 Andrew Burnett Anselmo-Merna Junior
7 Colton Klabenes Neligh Oakdale Junior
8 Jacob Busch Burwell Senior
285 Weight Class
1 Kien Martin Overton Senior
2 Marcus Cave Weeping Water Senior
3 Levi Kerner Arapahoe Sophomore
4 Bryson Shoemaker Southwest Junior
5 Kyle Pickhinkle Howells Dodge Senior
6 Hunter Mayfield Burwell Junior
7 Drey Smith Maxwell Junior
8 Payton Christaiancy Superior Sophomore
