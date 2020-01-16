GENEVA – The Class C-2 No. 10 Fillmore Central Panthers were cruising along as they built a 26-17 lead over the Malcolm Clippers at the break on Tuesday night.
They entered the final eight minutes still nursing a 29-24 lead, but the fourth quarter belonged to the Clippers as they outscored the hosts 14-4 and pulled away for a 38-33 win.
Malcolm improves to 9-3 with the win, while the Panthers dip to 10-4.
Malcolm got a game-high 19 points from Alyssa Fortik and Emma Brown added seven. Three players, Ashlynn Sehi, Jordyn Virus and Diamond Sedlak all chipped in with four points.
The Panthers were led by Macy Scott with 10 and Halle Theis with seven. Rhiannon Shaner had six points in the loss.
Fillmore Central will host the Heartland Huskies in a Southern Nebraska Conference regular season game tonight in Geneva.
