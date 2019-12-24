MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction Mustangs boys basketball team dropped to 3-2 on the season Friday night at home after a 61-35 loss to the Shelby-Rising City Huskies.
McCool will try to get back in the win column Jan.3 against Heartland in Henderson. Class C-2 Shelby improved to 3-2 with the victory.
The Huskies led 14-9 following the opening eight minutes of play, and outscored McCool 20-15 in a high-scoring second quarter to take a 34-24 edge at halftime. Shelby ran away with the win and took control for good the second half, outscoring the Mustangs 11-4 in the third and 16-7 in the fourth.
It was a cold shooting night for McCool, which shot just 24 percent (14 of 58) from the floor overall and went 2 of 22 from 3-point range.
Dana Hobbs led the Mustangs with nine points while Chase Wilkinson added eight and Owen McDonald seven. Kaden Kirkpatrick chipped in with five points while Tyler Neville added four and Cole Stahr two.
