GENEVA – Last year the Columbus Lakeview Vikings were snubbed for the Class C-1 state playoffs despite owning a 6-3 record.
On Friday night, almost a year later, they took out some of their disappointment with a 55-6 win over the Fillmore Central Panthers in prep football action in Geneva.
The Vikings went out on top in the first quarter 6-0 on an Evan Tessendorf 2-yard run. The point-after attempt failed, however.
In the second quarter the Vikings’ offense hit high gear as Tessendorf hauled in a 20-yard scoring strike from Kolby Blaser, who then threw a 15-yard touchdown to Thunder Pilakowski and a 13-yarder to Adam Van Cleave.
Fillmore Central’s only score of the night came in the second quarter as quarterback Jacob Stoner hit senior receiver Izayah Morris from 26-yards out. Stoner threw for 92 yards on 6 of 17 passing and he also led the Panthers’ ground game with 18 carries for 25 yards.
As a team, the Panthers rushed the ball 31 times for just 38 yards.
Tessendorf added a 71-yard run in the second half while Logan Jaxien scored on an 8-yard rumble and Mason Klug caught a 20-yard strike from Blaser to cap the scoring.
In the receiving department for the Panthers, Carson Tatro had three receptions for 29 yards while Demetrio Maciel caught one pass for 33.
Defensively the Panthers were led by Tatro with 12 tackles. Parker Uldrich and Koby Head had nine each.
Fillmore Central (0-1) will travel to Holdrege next Friday night. Holdrege (0-1) lost its season opener at Ogallala 48-7.
Columbus Lakeview (1-0) 6 28 7 14 – 55
Fillmore Central (0-1) 0 6 0 0 – 6