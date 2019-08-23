SEWARD – In a battle of teams picked to finish in the lower half of their respective conferences, the Concordia University Bulldogs got their season started with a 25-10, 25-6, 25-13 win over the York College Panthers on Wednesday in Seward.
Concordia was a preseason No. 8 pick in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, while the Panthers came in as the No. 11 team in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Concordia hammered 43 kills with Emmie Noyd racking up 16 to lead the way, the same total that the entire York College team had.
Along with Noyd, Kara Stark added 12 kills while Seward High School graduate, Camryn Opfer, added seven.
The Panthers were led by Shiloh Lively, who was 14 of 17 with five kills. The Panthers got three attack winners from Tori Schindler.
Concordia recorded 10 ace serves and was led by Kaylie Dengel with six, while the Panthers did not have an ace.
In setting, Tara Callahan had 38 assists to lead Concordia, while Kayli Riesgo led York College with 11.
The Panthers fell behind in all three sets and could never make up any ground. They trailed 5-0 in the first, 4-0 in the second and 4-1 in the third set.
York College returns to the court this weekend in Hutchinson, Kansas for the KCAC Fall Fling.
On Friday the Panthers take on Graceland University at 11 a.m. and at 5 p.m. they battle with Randall University.
On Saturday, York College has a 9 a.m. court date with Texas Wesleyan University, which is followed by an 11 a.m. game with Our Lady of the Lake University.