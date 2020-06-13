YORK – York Dukes senior Morgan Conner had it all planned out.
Have a huge senior track and field season and make it difficult for Division I schools not to notice him.
Those plans however were wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic and his recruiting process also hit a few snags.
“The coronavirus situation really made things difficult for recruiting,” said Conner. “I didn’t have a real great junior year and was really hoping to have a big senior season and get some better marks. I had always had my eye on the University, but that plan kind of vanished after the virus hit.”
However with some help and advice from Nebraska coaches Dusty Jonas, head coach Gary Pepin and his brother Mayson, Morgan will be walking at the University next fall and joining his brother on the Nebraska Track and Field team.
While he liked both Doane and Concordia University as well, attending Nebraska and competing for the Huskers has always been his goal.
The younger Conner is also hoping that older brother Mayson will show him around as well. Mayson was the Big 10 Freshman Indoor and Outdoor Jumper of the Year in 2018-2019.
“It’s going to be awesome to go down there and be with my brother,” Morgan said. “I hope he kind of shows me around and where to go on campus. It’s not like a smaller school where it’s not as difficult to find your way around.”
As a junior Morgan posted a 21-foot 3-inch jump in the long jump which led the all-area charts. He was second in the triple jump and (40-5 ½) and he cleared 6-foot 2-inches in the high jump which tied him for the top mark. He was 14th in the long jump at state his junior year.
He also competed in the 400 meters during the year and posted a best time of (53.09) and was on York’s state qualifying 400-meter relay team along with Jacob Diaz, Garrett Snodgrass and Wyatt Collingham.
Morgan said that for now he will focus on the long jump, but things could change.
“At a smaller school I may have been a multiple event athlete, but for right now I will focus on the long jump,” he explained. “That’s not to say that I won’t be doing multiple events at some time.’
Morgan added that he has received a lot of support from his family and they have always been there for him and his brother.
“My dad was a pretty good athlete in high school and he helped me out a lot. Both my mom and my dad have been there to take us to meets in California; Minnesota; Kansas and Iowa to name a few,” Morgan said. “My mom took me to most of my summer meets and she never missed a track meet.”
Morgan also added that he appreciated York head coach Darrel Branz sending out workouts to do during the height of the pandemic.
“I was really thankful that coach Branz sent out the workout sheets and stayed really consistent in doing that,” Conner stated. “I worked hard on getting faster and becoming a better sprinter which I feel I really needed to improve on in the long jump.”
As of right now, Morgan will head to Nebraska having not declared his major.
