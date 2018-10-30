YORK – The Cornerstone Legion Baseball program in York will have a new look to it next summer.
The Cornerstone legion board approved a change in the way its baseball program is run. The Seniors team will now act similar to a varsity squad while the Juniors will act as a junior varsity. The top players in the program will play for the Seniors, regardless of age.
Justin Rodrigues, who was the Juniors’ head coach this past summer and is an assistant on the York football team, will head the program.
“Once the season was over I had submitted my vision as a suggestion to the legion board about my ideas and how I thought we as a program could be the most successful going forward,” Rodrigues said, “and that if there was ever an opportunity to put that vision into place I would be willing to take on the challenge and devote my time to developing a program.”
Rodrigues is currently in the process of hiring a coaching staff. No decisions on that front have been made yet.
The change is being made in hopes of making Cornerstone Baseball look more like a high school program.
“Next year we hope to have a completely different look to the whole program,” Rodrigues said. “In the past the York legion program has been ran as two separate teams that just happened to have the same name, and normally age has controlled where the kids play. Although there are age restrictions with legion ball we want to operate more like a high school program where the best players will play at the senior, or varsity, level while the others work their way up through the program.”
Those interested in coaching must contact either Rodrigues at (402) 853-8281 or Shannon Heiss at (402) 710-1239 as soon as possible to arrange an interview. Prior coaching experience is preferred but not required.
“I’m looking forward to the opportunity and eager to get going, but for right now I’m focused on football and finishing our season out as strong as we did last year,” Rodrigues said.