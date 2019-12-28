STROMSBURG – In the first half the Cross County defense gave up way too many easy baskets to the Superior Wildcats and held just a 30-28 lead at the break.
In the second half the Cougars forced 16 turnovers and eventually pulled away from the Wildcats (0-6) to advance to the second round of the Runza Holiday Tournament with a 57-43 win in boys hoops.
Cross County and Superior will both be back in action today as the Cougars take on the winner of BDS and Milford, while Superior gets the loser.
Superior hit 8 of their first 14 shots and led 20-14 at the end of the first quarter.
Superior’s Hunter Healey scored 15 of his team’s 20 points over the first eight minutes and finished with a game-high 23 points.
The Cougars needed all of the second quarter to get the lead back. Sophomore Cory Hollinger poured in 12 points in the first 16 minutes and finished as the team leader with 22 for the Cougars.
Cross County’s defense was the big difference in the third quarter as they used seven Superior turnovers to score eight points and up their lead to 42-36 through three quarters.
Superior went from five turnovers in the first half to a total of 19 for the game.
They were also out-rebounded by the Cougars 22-18.
The Cougars pushed the lead to double digits in the fourth quarter and the Wildcats’ inability to hold onto the ball pretty much squashed any chances of mounting a comeback.
Superior got seven points from Zeke Meyer and five from A j. Leibel.
The Wildcats were 17 of 40 from the field and knocked down 6 of 14 chances from behind the 3-point arc.
They hit three of seven chances at the free throw line.
The Cougars were balanced in scoring as three players, Carter Seim; Christian Rystrom and Isaac Noyd all chipped in 10 points.
Cross County shot well from the field as most of their shots were inside the paint from about five feet out. The Cougars hit 25 of 43, but really struggled from three with just 1 of 8 falling. The Cougars were 6 of 9 at the charity stripe.
The Holiday Tournament will conclude action in Central City on Monday with all eight teams playing. Games will start at 11 a.m.
Superior (0-6)
20 8 8 7- 43
Cross County (5-2)
14 16 12 15- 57
SUP (43)- Gilbert 3, Leibel 5, Healey 23, Miller 2, Whitmore 2, Meyer 7, Schnakenberg 1. Totals- 17-40 (6-14) 3-7 43.
CC (57)-Lundstrom 5, Seim 10, Rystrom 10, Hollinger 22, Noyd 10. Totals- 25-43 (1-8) 6-9 57.
