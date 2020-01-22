STROMSBURG – After both teams scored 10 points in the first quarter, the Cross County Cougars’ defense took over and held the Dorchester Longhorns to just nine points the remainder of the game Tuesday night in Stromsburg.
Cross County won the second quarter 7-0, and that was all it needed as it pulled away for a 36-19 win in girls Crossroads Conference regular-season play.
The Cougars picked up their tenth win of the season against four losses, while the Longhorns dropped to 8-5.
Cross County led 17-10 at the break and 27-15 after three quarters.
Cross County’s 6-foot junior post, Erica Stratman, was 7 of 9 from the field and led the team in scoring with 15 points. She also led the team in rebounds with seven.
Adding seven points was Cortlyn Schaefer and Josi Noble, while Savannah Anderson tallied six points on 2 of 4 shooting, including two of the team’s three 3-pointers.
Dorchester was led in scoring by Abbey Zoubek with seven and Alli Novak with six.
Both teams were 5 of 7 at the free-throw line, while the Cougars were 14 of 32 from the field and 3 of 10 from 3-point range.
Cross County will travel to Giltner to play the Hornets on Thursday. On Saturday, the Cougars begin Crossroads Conference tournament action with a 1 p.m. game against McCool Junction at the York Middle School. The Cougars are the No. 4 seed and McCool Junction the No. 13.
Dorchester, the No. 6 seed, will take on No. 11 seed Nebraska Lutheran at 4 p.m.
Dorchester (8-5) 10 0 5 4 – 19
Cross County (10-4) 10 7 10 9 – 36
(0) comments
