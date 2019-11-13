STROMSBURG – The Tri County Trojans had 171 yards of total offense at halftime and held a 12-8 lead over the Cross County Cougars.
The second 24-minutes was dominated by the No. 7 seed Cougars as they outscored the Trojans 28-0 and advanced to the Class D1 state football semifinals with a 36-12 win on a cold night at Cross County.
The Trojans jumped to a 12-0 lead as junior quarterback Cole Siem, who came in with 1,799 yards of total offense, scored on an 11-yard run with 6:07 to play in the first quarter.
With time running down in the first half, Drew Garrison added to the Trojan lead when he scored on a 1-yard dive with 2:06 on the clock.
Cross County, which was struggling offensively, went to the Wildcat and started to chew up some yards on the ground.
With just over 18 seconds to play in the half Cougar sophomore Carter Seim out ran the Tri-County defense for a 32-yard scoring run. His 2-point PAT had the Cougars with the momentum at the break. They never gave it back.
The Cougar offensive line started to open holes and the three-pronged running attack of Seim, Isaac Nod and senior Landon Beck stared to wear down the Tri-County front line.
Seim went 33 yards with 5:31 left in the third quarter, ran in the 2-point PAT and the Cougars went on top to stay 16-12.
Operating into the wind, the Tri-County offense went three-and-out on its next two possessions.
Seim scored on a 27-yard run with 1:12 to play in the quarter and the sophomore was not to be denied on the 2-point conversion and the Cougar lead grew to 24-12.
After the game Cross County head coach Hayden Delano said the offensive line is solid right now.
“The O-line is playing extremely hard and their effort, attitude and energy is hiding a lot of execution issues and that is very evident,” said Delano as the Cougars’ win streak grew to four. “We are proud of how they are playing and they are opening holes for our backs and their willingness and their effort is top notch.”
The Cougars continued to dominate the fourth quarter, holding a Tri-County run game that came in averaging just under 270 yards to 120 on the night, almost all of that in the first half.
Senior Landon Beck went right up the belly of the Trojan defense on a 15-yard scoring run and Seim capped his four touchdown performance with a 13-yard run with 5:41 to play.
Delano said they knew Siem was a special player and he reminded his team at the half.
“We talked about No. 11 (Siem) being a special player and they have guys who can make plays. They (Cougars) need to do their job, we had a couple of guys trying to do other people’s jobs,” commented Delano. “We just needed to be assignment sound and just take care of business.”
Cross County rolled to 332 yards of total offense, all on the ground and they were 0-1 in the passing game.
Seim continued his hot streak on the ground as he churned out 257 yards on 26 carries.
As the game wound down, the final score of the Howells-Dodge at Osceola/High Plains Stormdogs was being spread throughout the crowd. The final score of 28-14 Stormdogs sets up a Monday semifinal showdown in Clarks for one of the two Class D1 state berths in Lincoln.
“It doesn’t get any mote special than that. They are a phenomenal team and obviously have a lot of star power. We have our own, but we will also acknowledge theirs as well,” said DeLano. “The football gods wanted it, we are eight miles apart and it’s a tradition and there is nothing more beautiful than that and we are just thankful for the opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.