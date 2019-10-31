MCCOOL JUNCTION – It was a little over a year ago that the McCool Junction Mustangs burst onto the Six Man football scene.
They’ve been a major player in both of their first two seasons.
Last year McCool made it to the quarterfinals before a loss to Wilcox-Hildreth, the eventual Six Man champions, ended its playoff run.
With a perfect 8-0 record this year, the Mustangs are considered one of the favorites to end their season in the Six Man championship game at Cope Stadium, home of the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers in Kearney on Friday, Nov. 22.
But to get there the road starts with the Crawford Rams (5-3), who will bring a lot of firepower with them when the two teams meet this Friday in McCool Junction at 1 p.m.
“Crawford has our undivided attention. They are a very good football team that is very well-coached. They do a lot of nice things schematic wise that really puts their athletes in the best possible position to be successful,” Mustangs’ head coach Jarrod Weiss said. “We look forward to playing someone we have never seen before, and it will be a great challenge for us.”
The Rams average 42.3 points per game and defensively allow 28. Crawford rushes for 203.5 yards per game and adds 136.8 through the air for a total offense of 340.3.
They are led by senior quarterback Will Ackerman, who has completed 75 of 118 passes for 1,032 yards. Ackerman is also the team’s leading rusher with 70 attempts for 819 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Another pair of seniors, Dennis Vogl and Rope Anders, also play a huge role in the Rams’ offense. Vogl is the second-leading rusher with 49 totes for 474 yards and nine scores, and he’s caught 30 passes for 410 and nine scores.
Anders has 394 yards rushing and 206 receiving on 21 receptions. Anders is also the Rams’ leading tackler with 118, while Ackerman has 96.
“Crawford is similar to Humphrey Lindsay/Holy Family in that they have quality athletes at many positions,” Weiss said. “They run some similar sets and they do a nice job of getting their athletes in space. They have a nice combination of speed and size. They also have played a tough schedule along the way.”
McCool will counter with a run game that averages 248.1 but will rarely throw the ball as it only averages a little over 34 passing yards per game.
The Mustangs are scoring at a 57.6 per game clip and are the second most stingiest team defensively in Six Man, only giving up 13.6 points per game.
Senior Dana Hobbs comes in averaging 16.7 yards per carry and has 787 yards on just 47 carries. He has rushed for 24 touchdowns this year. Hobbs has thrown the ball 19 times and completed 13 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns. In the return game, the senior is averaging 38 yards a punt return and 19 on kickoffs.
The Mustangs also get double-digit per carry rushing numbers from junior Owen McDonald, who puts 13.6 per rush and has 503 yards on 37 carries.
Junior Kaeden Bristol has scored five touchdowns and has 198 yards on 28 rush attempts. Hobbs, Chase Wilkinson and Bristol lead the Mustangs’ defense.
Weiss shared his keys to Friday afternoon’s game.
“First and foremost we will have to execute at a high level in all three phases of the game. There are no easy games anymore. All 16 teams have a good chance at winning. Crawford does a good job of exploiting weaknesses of teams so we will need to be at our best,” Weiss said. “Secondly, we will have to be sound in open-field tackling. The way Crawford runs their spread offense, tackling in open spaces will be vital to our success. They have a nice mix of players that are very capable of making plays in the open field.”
Weiss added that a quick start has benefitted the Mustangs this year.
“Third, I think it will be important to get off to a quick start to set the tone for the rest of the game. We will need to have great ball security on the offensive side, create turnovers on the defensive side and execute in the special teams department,” Weiss said. “I firmly believe that the key to our success in the past six games of getting off quickly has helped us in each game. In order to be successful Friday, we will have to do the same.”
On the other side of the bracket is No. 5 Eustis-Farnam hosting No. 12 Red Cloud.
A Mustang victory keeps them at home if Eustis-Farnam wins, but on the road should Red Cloud pull off the upset.
The next round is slated for Friday, Nov. 8.
