YORK – When Bruning-Davenport/Shickley took a 2-0 lead over Giltner on Tuesday night in the finals of the Crossroads Conference volleyball championship, it appeared the overall strength of the Eagles was too strong for the Hornets.
But the York City Auditorium, over many years of hosting the CRC finals, has been known to put her two cents in once in awhile and a few ghosts from seasons past help to turn the tide of the action on the court.
It may have been just that on Tuesday night as BDS won the first two sets 25-10 and 25-23, before the Hornets started to climb back into the game with a 27-25 win in the third and a 25-22 win in the fourth.
Giltner appeared to be ready to pull off the improbable comeback win as they led the entire fifth set and had match point at 15-14.
BDS, the No. 1 rated team in Class D2, was not going to be denied and tied the set on senior Regan Alfs’ 22nd kill and the Eagles went up 16-15 on a Giltner net call.
The match went into the books when a Hornet tip was wide and the Eagles breathed a sigh of relief.
Down 8-4 in the fifth set the Eagles continued to exchange points with the Hornets as Giltner still held a 12-8 lead.
That’s when the Eagles broke the string as Macy Kamler, who had 21 kills, picked up a winner and the Eagles made it 12-10 on a wide attack by the Hornets.
Out of the timeout the Hornets went back out to a 13-10 lead on a wide serve, but the Eagles tied the set at 13-13 when Alfs hammered the winner.
That set up the wild finish leading to the CRC championship for BDS.
BDS was charted with 59 kills, as was mentioned earlier Alfs with 22 and Kamler with 21 were the main attackers for the Eagles.
Mariah Sliva added seven big kills in the win.
The BDS block was also a huge factor as the Eagles recorded seven stuffs with Kamler pacing the team at three.
On the service line the Eagles got seven aces, three of those from Taylor Sliva.
Giltner,19-9 and rated at No. 8 in the most recent Omaha World-Herald poll, was charted with 49 kills. Tompkin had 19, Amanda Whisenhand added 10, Payton Hunnicutt had nine and Sydney Janzen finished with eight.
The Hornets had five aces. Hannah Pressler led the team with three and Tompkin had both stuff blocks.
Both teams head to subdistrict action starting Monday.Tuesday night’s CRC battle could materialize again at the state level.
