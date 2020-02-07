BRAINARD- Teams from Cross County/Osceola; Meridian; East Butler; Shelby-Rising City; Dorchester and High Plains were joined by non-conference schools from Scribner-Snyder and Centennial for the 2020 CRC Wrestling Tournament on Thursday at East Butler.
Extra schools were added to help with the delays of a smaller tournament and the 45-minute in between match rule. When all the wrestling was over Thursday night, the Cross County/Osceola Cougars were the conference champions with 156 points in second place was Centennial with 136.East Butler was third and High Plains was fourth
Cross County/Osceola
Championships were won by sophomore Cameron Graham (49-0) as he defeated Carter Fjell of Shelby-Rising City in the finals with a pin in 49 seconds. Graham is currently the No. 3 rated wrestler at 138 in Class C according to NEwrestle.
At 160 pounds the champ was Bryce Reed as he improved to 37-10 with a wins over Garett Schernikau of Centennial (0:58) and Jakob Hogan of High Plains with a pin in 35 seconds.
Moving up a weight class to 195 pounds, Kyle Sterup (45-1) picked up a win over Carson Rathje of Shelby-RIsing City with a pin in 1:11 and he also pinned Meridian’s Wyatt Haverluck in 3 minutes, 7 seconds. Sterup is currently the No. 3 rated wrestler in Class D at 182.
The Cougars got second place finishes from Colton Kirby (27-15) at 113 pounds; Leighton Nuttelman (11-28) at 126; Channer Marsden (4-4) at 145; Colton Nuttelman (35-14) at 152 pounds; Wyatt Graham (33-16) at 182 and Conner Shoup (24-20) at 220.
High Plains
The No. 1 rated wrestler in Class D at 170, bumped up to 182 at the CRC. High Plains senior Dylan Soule, who just signed with Chadron State for track and field on Wednesday, went 3-0 and improved to 33-7. Soule defeated Vincent Hageman of East Butler (1:421); Samuel Payne of Centennial (17-2) and pinned Wyatt Graham of Cross County/Osceola in 2:58.
The Storm picked up a second title at 170 pounds as senior Jarrett Parsons went 2-0 and improved his season record to 21-10. Parsons won by major decision over Tyson Rodewald of Centennial 8-0 and he needed just 32 seconds to pin Ethan Brehm of Criss County/Osceola.
The team picked up a third title as 220 pounder Kolby Beck took on and defeated all four of his challengers.
Beck pinned Grant Ohnemus of Shelby-Rising City (3:13); Chandler Carrier of Scribner-Snyder (1:12); Josh Christian of East Butler (12 seconds) and Shoup of Cross County/Osceola in 58 seconds.
The Storm got a second place effort from Jakob Hogan (10-21) at 160 pounds.
Centennial
The Broncos won four weight brackets, with two of the four winners that brought home gold, rated in the current Class D State ratings.
The run started at 120 pounds where freshman Keenan Kosek won both of his matches and took the gold. Kosek defeated Damian Bloebaum of Shelby-Rising City by forfeit and he pinned Blaine Orta of East Butler in 1:29. Kosek is 21-14 on the year.
At 126 pounds, No. 2 rated Gaven Schernikau went 3-0 as he improved to 37-5. He defeated all three of his opponents by pin. He won in 3:00 over Leighton Nuttelman of Cross County/Osceola; he pinned teammate Jonathan Songster in 25 seconds and defeated Songster a second time by pin in 1:25.
The Broncos third gold came at 132 where Ryan Payne (36-7) and No. 3 in Class D won both of his matches. Payne defeated teammate Shawn Sorenson twice, the first in 45 seconds and the second win in 1 minute, 27 seconds.
The Broncos also won the 145 pound bracket as Dominick Reyes went 4-0. He picked up wins over Ty Racek of Cross County/Osceola; Wyatt Scheets of Meridian; the Cougars Channer Marsden and Kyle Heise of East Butler all by pin.
At 170 Tyson Rodewald was second as was No. 7 rated Carson Fehlhafer (36-8) at 285.
Team Scoring-1.Cross County/Osceola 156; 2.Centennial 136; 3.East Butler 78; 4.High Plains 76.5; 5.Shelby-RC 58; 6.Meridian 40; 7.Scribner-Snyder 11.8.Dorchester 9.
