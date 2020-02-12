YORK - The Crete Cardinals 6-foot 6 senior Josiah Gardiner set the tone in the first quarter scoring eight of his game-high 16 points as the Cardinals rolled past the York Dukes in Central Conference boys’ action by the final score of 55-33 on Tuesday night.
The game was originally on the schedule for Friday, Jan. 17, but weather forced a postponement.
Crete dominated on both the offense and the defense as they opened a 19-8 lead after the first eight minutes and never looked back.
The Cardinals defense held the Dukes, who came in on a three game win streak to just 4 of 21 from the floor in the first half and just 3 of 15 on 3-point attempts.
The Cardinals ended the game 21 of 46 from the floor, but were right at 50 percent through the first two quarters as they built a 31-13 halftime lead.
Senior Reed Malleck playing his final game at the Duke Dome had nine points at halftime and finished with 11 to lead York. Malleck knocked down three of the Dukes six three-pointers as they ended the game 6 of 23.
York head coach Scott Lamberty said on Tuesday the team mimicked how they practiced on Monday.
“We knew coming in we had to match their physicality and we just didn’t do that,” said Lamberty.” I told the guys if we played how we practiced on Monday that this would happen. We didn't get the ball inside enough tonight to be able to kick out for the 3-point shot so we didn’t get a lot of great looks on the perimeter.”
Along with Gardiner’s 16 points, the Cardinals also got double digit scoring from Owen Kuntz with 12 and Ethan Rasgorshek with 10.
Crete didn’t shoot well from the 3-point range, but was able to get the ball inside and create a lot of offense and opportunity in the paint.
The Dukes turned the ball over 11 times, eight in the first half when the game got out of control.
Crete was charted with five miscues and they also won the rebounding battle 31-24.
Along with Malleck’s 11 points, Jake Erwin added seven and Andrew Clark four.
The Dukes will close out the regular season on Friday night at Seward.
After that York will have to wait about 10-days to play their next game in the subdistrict tournament.
Lamberty said that the team can rebound.
“Depends all on how we practice the next two days. If we get out there and work hard and get ourselves ready for Seward, then it’s just a bump in the road,” Lamberty stated.
Crete (10-9) 19 12 7 17-55
York (6-16) 8 5 12 8-33
CRT (55)-Fye 7, Kracl 2, Kuntz 12, S. Rasgorshek 3, Gardiner 16, E. Rasgorshek 10, Wenz 2, Leitag 3. Totals-21-46 (2-13) 11-14 55.
YRK (33)-Haggadone 3, Wright 2, Erwin 7, Conner 3, Malleck 11, Phinney 2, Clark 4, Seevers 3. Totals-12-41 (6-23) 5-7 33.
