Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THROUGH SUNDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...PERIODS OF LIGHT RAIN WILL GRADUALLY CHANGE TO SNOW THIS EVENING AND EARLY OVERNIGHT. SNOW AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE BY DAWN SUNDAY. THE HEAVIER SNOW WILL GENERALLY FALL IN THE LATE EVENING HOURS. LIGHT SNOW WILL CONTINUE SUNDAY AND POSSIBLY DROP ANOTHER TRACE TO ONE INCH OF NEW SNOW. NORTH WINDS GUSTING OVER 40 MPH WILL CAUSE BLOWING SNOW ISSUES DURING THE DAY SUNDAY. * WHERE...PHILLIPS...ROOKS AND SMITH COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS. IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA, COUNTIES ROUGHLY ALONG A LINE FROM ARAPAHOE...TO RED CLOUD...THEN TO COLUMBUS AND YORK. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AT TIMES. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY IN SOME AREAS LATE TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY. ROADS MAY BE ICE AND SNOW PACKED OVERNIGHT AND DURING THE DAY SUNDAY IN SOME AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&