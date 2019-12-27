HUMPHREY, Neb. — The opening game of the St. Francis Holiday Tournament Friday afternoon in Humphrey featured a Top 10 clash with the Class B No. 3 York Dukes and the C-2 No. 6 Crofton Warriors.
After a 13-all tie at the end of the first quarter, Crofton’s fast tempo and knock-down shooting overwhelmed the Dukes in the second. The Warriors run-and-gunned their way to a 23-point quarter, while York’s offense went cold, and countered with just one bucket, which gave Crofton a big 36-15 advantage at halftime.
York never recovered from that second quarter and went on to lose its first game of the season, 64-43. The Dukes will play in the third-place game Saturday at 2 p.m. in Humphrey.
Crofton’s track-meet styled, up-and-down fast tempo hurt the Dukes, who struggled to pick up Warriors in the transition. Crofton sophomore guard Ella Wragge was the one that benefited most from it as she scored nine points in the second while senior Alexis Arens added five and sophomore Jayden Jordan four. Arens finished with a game-high 17 points while Jordan had 13. The Warriors nailed seven 3-pointers, too.
“Crofton is one of the most disciplined teams in the state, and they sped us up and we got undisciplined, and when that happens you can’t get sped up and they did that to us,” York head coach Matt Kern said. “That second quarter got out of hand, and I didn’t do a good job of taking timeouts or finding a play to get us a basket.”
Crofton’s lead was never threatened in an evenly-played second half. York trailed 52-30 at the end of the third and wound up outscoring the Warriors 13-12 in the last eight minutes. The Dukes continued to play hard, and showed as much early in the fourth when sophomore guard Destiny Shepherd took a charge.
Senior post Natalia Dick, a Hastings College basketball commit who came into the game averaging a team-high 15 points along with 6.8 rebounds, led the Dukes with 12 points while Maddie Portwine, a 6-foot junior who entered Friday averaging 13.7 points, 3.3 boards, 2.3 assists and 2.5 steals, was right behind her with 10 points.
Both sophomores Masa Scheierman and Shepherd finished with eight points.
Crofton (7-1) 13 23 16 12 — 64
York (6-1) 13 2 15 13 — 43
Crofton scoring: Alexis Arens 17, Jayden Jordan 13, Ella Wragge 11, Kaley Einrem 8, Alexis Folkers 8, Ryan Ostermeyer 4, Elyssa Tramp 3.
York scoring: Natalia Dick 12, Maddie Portwine 10, Destiny Shepherd 8, Masa Scheierman 8, Mattie Pohl 2, Meaghan Rowe 2, Addison Legg 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.