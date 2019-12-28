STROMSBURG – On two different occasions Friday night the Cross County Cougars sent a message to the Superior Wildcats; they were not going to be intimidated by the No. 2 C2 Wildcats.
When Superior fought off both challenges and presented the Cross County girls with a third, the Cougars didn’t have enough left in the tank to make a third run and dropped the 64-39 decision in the first round of the Runza Classic.
While Superior didn’t shoot lights out, they didn’t have to as they dominated both the defensive and offensive glass with their decisive height advantage and defensive pressure that forced numerous Cougar turnovers, especially over the first three quarters.
The final numbers on the glass were Superior 42 Cross County 15.
Cross County enjoyed the lead one time and that came with 4:30 to play in the first quarter when sophomore Josie Noble hit a short jumper to make it 8-7.
Less than a minute later a basket from sophomore Shayla Meyer, who led all scoring with 20, gave the Wildcats a 9-8 lead. They never trailed again.
The Wildcats upped the lead to 35-19 at the break, but in the third quarter the Cougars cut the lead down to 10 and had possession two other times to make it a one digit game, but could not hit the big shot to keep up the momentum.
Along with Shayla Meyer, Kalynn Meyer, a 6-foot 3 Nebraska volleyball recruit, had 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Senior Hallie Miller was the only other Wildcat in double figures with 11.
Cross County was led in scoring by both Jacy Mentink, a 5-foot 4 junior, and fellow junior Cortlyn Schaefer with 11 points each. Noble did all her scoring in the first quarter with six points.
Superior was 15 of 19 at the free throw line and put up 54 shots with 29 finding the mark. The Wildcats were just 1 of 11 on 3-point shots.
Cross County was just 15 of 39 from the field and that included 4 of 12 behind the 3-point arc.
The Cougars were 5 of 8 at the free throw line.
Cross County threw the ball away 18 times to just eight for the Wildcats.
Both teams are back in action today in Milford for second round action in the Runza Holiday Tournament.
Cross County gets the loser of the BDS-Milford game, while Superior meets the winner.
The tournament concludes Monday at Central City.
Superior (7-0)
19 16 10 19- 64
Cross County (4-3)
12 7 11 9- 39
SUP (64)-Blackburn 4, Kobza 4, Miller 11, Schnakenburg 4, Hayes 2, S. Meyer 20, Kalynn Meyer 18, McMeen 8. Totals- 24-54 (1-11) 15-19 64.
CC (39)- Mentink 11, Giannou 2, Schaefer 11, Noble 6, Stratman 4, Sandall 1, Hanson 4. Totals- 15-39 (4-12) 5-8 39.
