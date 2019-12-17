DAYKIN – Eleven Cross County players found the scoring column Friday night in Daykin against the Meridian Mustangs along their way to a 66-15 win.
Cross County started the blowout with a 36-2 lead after the first quarter and held a 50-10 edge at halftime.
Damon Mickey and Hollinger both scored 11 points while two others – Seim and Harrington-Newton – both added eight for the Cougars.
Cross County moved the ball and distributed it well in the win and collected 20 assists, led by Seim’s five. Noyd dished out four. Mickey and Seim, two sophomores, each had a team-high four steals.
