STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars boys basketball team led the Malcolm Clippers 31-26 at the break Saturday in Stromsburg.
But the Clippers surged back and wound up outscoring the Cougars 37-23 in the final two quarters to hand Cross County a 63-54 loss.
The Cougars dropped to 2-2 on the season while the Class C-1 Clippers improved to 2-2. Cross County will host the undefeated Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles (4-0) on Friday night.
The Cougars were led in scoring by Isaac Noyd and Cael Lundstrom, who had 13 and 12 points, respectively. Both Thomas Harrington-Newton and Cory Hollinger chipped in with eight points while Carter Seim had seven and Christian Rystrom six.
Cross County spent a lot of time at the free-throw line Saturday, going 18 of 24 – Lundstrom had a 5-for-6 night at the line while Hollinger was 4 of 5. Hollinger also had a team-high six rebounds and three assists. Seim had the most steals with six.
