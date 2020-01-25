GILTNER – Cory Hollinger scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds Thursday night to help lead the Cross County Cougars to a 55-32 win on the road over the Giltner Hornets.
Cross County led 12-8 at the end of the first quarter and 24-16 at halftime, but head coach Dan Conway’s team controlled the start of the second half, outscoring Giltner 21-8 in the third. Cross County owned a 45-24 advantage heading into the fourth.
The Cougars sealed the win in the last eight minutes, holding the Hornets to just eight points.
Cross County improves to 8-6 on the season while Giltner drops to 2-12.
Cougar guard Isaac Noyd added 11 points, three rebounds, three assists and went 3 of 7 from 3-point range. Carter Seim chipped in with eight points and three assists while Cael Lundstrom scored five.
Lundstrom and Christian Rystrom both recorded a charge on defense in the win.
Next up for Cross County is the Crossroads Conference tournament on Saturday in York. The Cougars are the No. 7 seed and will play No. 10 High Plains at 7 p.m. at the York City Auditorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.