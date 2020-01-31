YORK — When two teams who have a history together play for a conference championship, you can usually bet the farm that the game won’t be decided early.
Some Cross County fans may have been getting a little too comfortable in the fourth quarter when their Cougars were on top of the Shelby-Rising Huskies by nine points.
But that lead vanished, and the two teams went to overtime where the Cougars were 4 of 6 at the free-throw line in the extra session and held off the Huskies for the Crossroads Conference boys championship by the final score of 66-65 at the York City Auditorium on Friday night.
Cross County head coach Dan Conway said the team may have panicked a little in the fourth.
“I think they got the deer-in-the-headlights look and started to throw the ball around and not make the crisp passes they were making earlier,” Conway said. “All of our guards are young in the basketball world. We have a couple of juniors and sophomores and we just didn’t make smart decisions. I was just hoping that if we would just go attack them we could have made some plays.”
A driving layup by Shelby’s Bailey Belt with four seconds left in regulation tied the score at 58. Belt scored eight of the team’s 17 points in the fourth as the Huskies chipped away at the Cougars’ lead.
In the overtime, Josh Seibert nailed a 3-pointer to give the Huskies a 61-58 edge, but Cross County’s Cael Lundstrom answered with a drive and score, and the Cougars cashed in at the line. Two free throws by Isaac Noyd with six seconds to play all but sealed the deal at 66-62.
Shelby’s Colin Wingard hit a 30-foot 3 at the buzzer to account for the final scoring.
In the second and third quarters, 6-foot-5 sophomore Cory Hollinger put the Cougars on his back by scoring seven in the second and nine in the third. The sophomore led all scoring with 25 points on 10 of 14 shooting from the field. Adding to Hollinger’s effort was Noyd with 15 and Lundstrom with 13.
“He is so talented, that he doesn’t even know how talented he is,” Conway said of Hollinger. “He plays much of the game with one hand and he is just a very special player. By the time he’s a senior he’ll be the best player in Cross County history.”
Cross County led at the break on a Carter Seim 3 and appeared ready to take control of the game by extending their third-quarter advantage to 48-41.
The Huskies got nine points from Wingard in the second half, which included overtime, and he was tied with Belt for team-high honors. Also in double figures was Jett Pinneo with 14.
Cross County was 20 of 40 from the field and 5 of 14 on 3-point shots. It went 21 of 31 at the line.
Shelby was 22 of 41, which included 8 of 18 from beyond the 3-point arc.
The Huskies won the rebound battle 27-21, but committed 15 turnovers to 13 for the Cougars.
Conway said the win came at a great time.
“It’s huge because about two weeks ago we were in a huge funk and really struggling to find ways to play together,” Conway said. “The kids put it on themselves to turn things around and they were going to make some plays and get it done. Tonight is all about them, this was a great win.”
The Cougars are in action on Tuesday at Nebraska Lutheran.
Cross County (11-6) 18 16 14 10 8 — 66
Shelby-RC (14-3) 19 13 9 17 7 — 65
CC (66)- Lundstrom 13, Seim 5, Hild 3, Rystrom 3, Hollinger 25, Noyd 15, Harrington-Newton 2. Totals-20-40 (5-14) 21-31 66.
SRC (65)- Branting 7, Belt 15, Long 4, Hoatson 5, Pinneo 14, Wiseman 2, Wingard 15, Seibert 3. Totals-22-41 (8-18) 13-22 65.
