STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars had their win streak put to the test on Friday night with the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves in town for Crossroads Conference boys regular-season action.
Cross County’s streak survived, however, as the game was decided in overtime by the final score of 48-39.
The score was tied at 8 through the first eight minutes, but the Cougars opened a four-point halftime lead with a 9-5 run in the second.
The Timberwolves, who got 15 points from Jackson Beethe and 14 from Max Zeleny, won the third 12-7 and led 25-24 after three.
The Cougars were able to force the overtime period with a 10-9 fourth-quarter scoring run.
In the overtime session Cross County was in charge as it used the free-throw line to pull away for the nine-point win.
The Cougars, who have now won 11 in a row, were led in scoring by Cory Hollinger with 22 points while Isaac Noyd added 10 and Haiden Hild seven.
Exeter-Milligan was 7 of 15 from the free-throw line while the Cougars were 9 of 15.
Exeter-Milligan (12-10) will host Dorchester on Friday, while the Cougars (17-6) are at home against Friend (3-18) on Friday as well.
