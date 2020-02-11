POLK – It was smooth sailing for the Cross County Cougars boys basketball team on Saturday against the High Plains Storm. The Cougars won 59-28, improving to 14-6 ahead of their Monday night contest on the road at David City, which was a makeup game from Jan. 17.
Ten Cross County players scored in the game against High Plains, which dropped to 3-13 with the loss. Carter Seim led the Cougars with 11 points while Zach Haug had nine and Cory Hollinger eight. Austin VanHorn chipped in with five. Haug provided some outside shooting for head coach Dan Conway’s team by going 3 of 6 from 3-point range.
Hollinger led the team with seven rebounds while Isaac Noyd had five boards, four assists and two steals.
High Plains was led in scoring by Keaton Van Housen, who had nine. Trevor Carlstrom and Tanner Wood both netted five points. Lane Urkoski hauled in a team-best seven rebounds.
