BRAINARD – The grueling schedule for the Cross County Cougars boys basketball that has it playing four games in seven days continued on Tuesday night with a road trip to Brainard to play the East Butler Tigers.
Behind Austin VanHorn’s 18 points, eight rebounds and three steals, Cross County made the most out of the trip with a 58-34 win. The Cougars are now 16-6 and will host Class D-2 No. 10 Exeter-Milligan (12-9) in Stromsburg on Friday night.
Tuesday night’s win was never in question as the Cougars controlled the game from the opening quarter. Cross County outscored East Butler 12-7 in the first and 22-9 in the second to take a 34-16 lead at halftime.
The Tigers only managed five points in the third, which made their comeback effort even tougher in the fourth.
Both Isaac Noyd and Haiden Hild scored nine points for Cross County while Cael Lundstrom had eight. Both Cory Hollinger and Thomas Harrington-Newton chipped in with five points.
