WACO – Fresh off a Crossroads Conference tournament championship, the Cross County Cougars boys basketball team improved to 13-6 on Tuesday with a 45-27 win on the road over the Nebraska Lutheran Knights.
Cael Lundstrom led Cross County with 14 points while Carter Seim added 10. Cory Hollinger chipped in with nine points and a team-high 10 rebounds, five of which came on the offensive glass.
Cross County led only 18-16 at halftime, but came out hot in the second half and scored 15 points while its defense held Lutheran to just four. The Cougars took their 33-20 lead into the fourth and never let the Knights back in the game, only allowing the hosts to add seven to their total.
Cross County has now racked up seven straight wins and will travel to Polk to face High Plains (3-11) on Saturday.
Lutheran stats were unavailable.
Cross County (13-6) 8 10 15 12 – 45
At Nebraska Lutheran (6-8) 4 12 4 7 – 27
Cross County scoring: Cael Lundstrom 14, Carter Seim 10, Cory Hollinger 9, Isaac Noyd 6, Haiden Hild 2, Christian Rystrom 2, Jacob Nielsen 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.