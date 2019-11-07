BRUNING - Early in the fourth quarter, Bruning-Davenport-Shickley was driving deep in Cross County territory.
The Cougar defense rose to the occasion stuffing the Eagles on a first-and-goal at the 7-yard line and Cross County responded on offense with a back-breaking 43-yard run by sophomore Carter Seim to seal the 20-6 win over previously unbeaten and third ranked BDS in the second round of the Class D1 playoffs.
Cross County (6-4) advances to the quarterfinals where they will take on Tri-County who knocked off No. 3 seed Elwood-Murdock.
That game will be at Cross County next Tuesday, November 12.
Just three weeks ago the Eagles ran for over 250 yards in a 34-20 win at Cross County.
Wednesday night BDS was held to 102 yards rushing on 36 attempts. Junior quarterback Dominic Quinones, who ran for 130 yards in the win three weeks ago, was held to 49 on 18 rushes.
Cross County’s three-pronged rushing attack of Seim, junior Isaac Noyd and senior Landon Berck combined for 49 carries for 353 yards and three touchdowns. Seim went for 205 yards on 22 carries, while Noyd toted the pigskin 19 times for 129 yards.
“Our depth at running back is massive and we haven’t had that kind of depth in the three years I have been here. It’s really nice when we have had the emergence of a sophomore, a junior and a senior taking care of the carries,” said DeLano. “It keeps the kids fresh and that includes on defense and they have to take less water breaks.”
DeLano said cleaning up mistakes defensively from the loss earlier in the season was a key this week.
“When we lost to them three weeks ago we knew we had to go back to the drawing board. We did a lot of things poorly defensively,” said Cross County head coach Hayden DeLano. “The kids played hard tonight and things really worked out.”
Trailing 6-0 with under 10 minutes to play in the second quarter, the Cougars would take the lead for good when Seim broke free on a 46-yard scoring run. The PAT run was successful to give the Cougars an 8-6 lead.
Up to that point the only scoring in the game was a 23-yard touchdown pass from Quinones to Isaac Else with 3:29 to play in the first quarter.
BDS was unsuccessful on the PAT and led 6-0.
Cross County moved the ball on its first possession of the second half, but the drive stalled out.
The Cougars’ defense was taking everything away offensively from the Eagles as they only managed 64 yards of total offense in the second half.
With 4:09 to play in the third quarter and the Cougars pinned deep on the BDS side of the field, Noyd showed his speed, found a crease in the middle of the Eagle defense and raced 60 yards for the score to make it 14-6.
BDS used a short field with a punt into the wind by the Cougars to set themselves up for the possible tying touchdown. Driving deep into Cross County territory and facing second and goal, the Cougars read a reverse perfectly and dropped Hunter Cox for a 5-yard loss.
On the very next play, Cory Hollinger and Thomas Harrington-Newton tackled Quinones for another loss and the Eagles’ fourth down pass fell incomplete.
Cross County salted the game away when Seim went over the 200 yard threshold on the 43-yard touchdown run with 5:41 to play.
The Cougars were 1 of 2 passing for no yards and one interception that ended a Cross County drive in the first quarter.
BDS’ Quinones was 8-of-16 for 75 yards and one score. Else had two receptions for 30 yards and the only Eagle score of the game.
Cross County (6-4)
0 8 6 6- 20
BDS (9-1)
6 0 0 0- 6
